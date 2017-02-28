M-Files Acquires StreamDesign to Expand ECM Market in France

M-Files Corporation, a provider of solutions that dramatically improve how enterprises manage documents and other information, today announced the acquisition of StreamDesign, a consulting and information management services company based in France.

M-Files has built a strong presence in France via the company's channel network, with StreamDesign serving as one of its most successful partners in the region. With the acquisition of StreamDesign, M-Files has established its French headquarters that will enable the company to accelerate the growth of its customer base through its growing channel partner network, as well as via direct sales and support activities.

The M-Files acquisition of StreamDesign comes as an increasing number of French enterprises are recognizing information management as a strategic priority. As a result, many organizations in the region are looking for solutions to help them eliminate manual, error-prone processes and replace existing ECM systems that have proven to be complicated and difficult to use.

“M-Files is dedicated to helping French companies address their demanding information management needs with our uniquely simple and flexible approach that led Gartner to list M-Files as the only visionary in their ECM Magic Quadrant," said Jim Geary, Executive Chairman at M-Files. "Our acquisition of StreamDesign accelerates our growth plans in France by continuing to elevate the level of support we provide our partners and ensuring we deliver the highest level of customer service and support possible to our customers."

A recognized global leader in the enterprise content management (ECM) and document management markets, M-Files has thousands of customers and more than 500 partners in more than 100 countries. The company has received numerous awards and accolades, as well as recognition in key industry and analyst reports, such as the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and the Forrester Wave: Enterprise Content Management.

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files enterprise information management (EIM) solutions eliminate information silos and provide quick and easy access to the right content from any core business system and device. M-Files achieves higher levels of user adoption resulting in faster ROI with a uniquely intuitive approach to EIM and enterprise content management (ECM) that is based on managing information by "what" it is versus "where" it's stored. With flexible on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployment options, M-Files places the power of EIM in the hands of the business user and reduces demands on IT by enabling those closest to the business need to access and control content based on their requirements. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use the M-Files EIM system as a single platform for managing front office and back office business operations, which improves productivity and quality while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards, including for companies such as SAS, Elekta and NBC Universal. For more information, visit http://www.m-files.com.

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.