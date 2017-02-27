Maven Wave Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Maven Wave works hard to find and grow the most exceptional talent and shape a highly gratifying culture. We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Maven Wave Partners was certified as a great workplace today by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Maven Wave earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found here.

For Maven Wave, employees truly are the most valuable asset and the leadership team continues to make employee development, engagement, and work-life balance a top priority. In addition to being named a Great Place to Work, Maven Wave has been named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® for the past 3 years in a row.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work. It is widely known that a consulting firm is only as good as the talents who work together to serve our clients and community. We work hard to find and grow the most exceptional talent and shape a highly gratifying culture. Maven Wave specializes in digital transformation, which thrives on rapid innovation that relies on active observation and feedback. This is exactly how we’ve built Maven Wave, and it’s thrilling to hear our esteemed employees are enjoying the experience,” says Jeff Lee, partner and co-founder of Maven Wave.

"We applaud Maven Wave for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Maven Wave should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

“According to our study, 89 percent of Maven Wave employees say it is a great workplace,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work Certification & List Production.

Maven Wave employees completed 56 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 3.45.

About Maven Wave

Maven Wave helps leading companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting and the agility you’d expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. Maven Wave’s digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.