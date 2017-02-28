As one of the Top Innovators chosen, L. Pierre de Rochemont, Founder & General Manager of Frontier NanoSystems, will present the company at the exclusive Venture Summit | West 2017 on March 1st at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA, where a select group of over 650 entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate developers will gather to be the first to meet this next wave of leading edge companies.

“Frontier NanoSystems is excited and honored to be in this very elite group of youngStartup Ventures Top finalists,” de Rochemont exclaimed. “Manufacturing simplicity, with an emphasis on cLEAN, is a core element of our value proposition to investors and our customers”.

Frontier NanoSystems’ holds the view that the success of any sweeping paradigm shift is rooted in economic sustainability. This means introducing new manufacturing systems that enable products with the requisite higher quality and serve the market without price subsidies of any kind. cLEAN is a core philosophy that minimizes waste, processing steps, logistical management, and emissions while increasing quality and end user value.

Honoring the Best

To Honor the youngStartup Ventures Top Innovator recipients, youngStartup Ventures has invited their CEOs and founders to present at Venture Summit | West, a forum for the most exciting early stage and emerging growth companies, and to share their insights on the future of innovation, and the entrepreneurial journey. Held at the Computer History Museum, this invitation-only conference is the premier venue for today's promising startups. For more information on The Summit visit: http://www.youngstartup.com/west2017/overview.php

About Frontier NanoSystems

Frontier NanoSystems, LLC, based in Austin, Texas, is commercializing an advanced additive, high productivity manufacturing technology that can efficiently produce ultra-high performance materials, including metals/alloys/superalloys, ceramics/electroceramics and semiconductors at unmatched rates and integrate them into high-value products with applications in the microelectronics, aerospace, energy, transportation, oil and gas, and other industry sectors. Visit frontiernano.com for more information.