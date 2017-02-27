Dropoff Expands Same-Day Delivery to Colorado and Arizona

Dropoff's Same-Day Delivery and Courier Service for Business is Now Available in Denver and Phoenix “Our expansion into Denver and Phoenix is an exciting step for both our business and our clients,” said Sean Spector, CEO of Dropoff.

Today, Dropoff, the company reinventing on-demand, same-day delivery for business, announced its latest expansion into two new states, with operations in Denver, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona. This announcement follows the company’s successful growth in 2016, with new service in Florida, Texas and California, and brings its proprietary logistics technology and highly-rated service to even more local and national businesses. With the addition of these new markets, more than 55 million people across the United States are now able to leverage Dropoff’s same-day delivery logistics solution.

“Our expansion into Denver and Phoenix is an exciting step for both our business and our clients,” said Sean Spector, CEO of Dropoff. “As we grow to become the first national same-day delivery provider for business, these are logical new markets for Dropoff. Our research shows that businesses small and large throughout these cities are looking for customer service-focused, professional same-day delivery solutions, and we’re thrilled to be here to assist in their growth.”

Dropoff works with leading brands across many industries relying on last mile same-day delivery to get items into the hands of their customers quickly and professionally, including Sprinkles, Whole Foods, Neiman Marcus, Zazzle, Airbnb, JW Marriott, and CarePoint Partners. At the core of Dropoff’s offerings is its proprietary technology platform, which includes online and mobile ordering, a native mobile app, real-time tracking and confirmations, a fast, scalable, 24/7/365 dispatch automation named Intelligent Dispatch, and a feature-rich API for easy integration into clients’ e-commerce sites or warehouse management software. The company will continue to expand to additional cities throughout the year.

About Dropoff:

The courier industry is decades old and has remained relatively unchanged, with minimal use of technology, mediocre service levels and no national brand. Dropoff aims to become the first national brand for same-day delivery. We offer businesses a superior experience built on convenience, reliability and unmatched customer service, all powered by our proprietary technology platform. We provide easy web and mobile ordering, flexible delivery options, transparent pricing, real-time tracking and confirmations, up-to-the-minute ETAs, delivery Agent ratings and a feature-rich API for a seamless last mile logistics solution. For more information about Dropoff, visit http://www.dropoff.com.

