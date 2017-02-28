Life IVF Center ... Presenting Sponsor at American Fertility Expo 2017

American Fertility Expo (AFE) proudly announces Life IVF Center based in Irvine, CA as the 2017 Presenting Sponsor. AFE will take place on Saturday, April 29th 2017 from 10am - 6pm at the Pasadena Conference Center in Pasadena CA.

Life IVF Center is a unique state of the art fertility center in Southern California where patients can have every aspect of their IVF treatment addressed on site. The center specializes in Natural Cycle IVF (NC-IVF) and Minimal Stimulation IVF (MS-IVF). In the center, they will not exclude anyone for IVF treatment because of age, number of follicles, FSH or AMH level or financial status. For patients with advanced maternal age, they will try their best to offer a chance to conceive with your own egg.

Life IVF Center understands that conventional IVF treatment is very expensive and stressful. Their goal is to provide a gentle, safe, successful and affordable IVF option to all patients who need assisted reproductive technologies (ART).

Because each patient is different, their treatment protocol for each patient is different. Based on medical conditions and fertility treatment goals, they will design a specific and individualized protocol for each patient.

Life IVF Center believes that natural conception is the best way to have a healthy baby. They will assist patients to achieve pregnancy through a natural method if possible. When a patient needs IVF, they offer a Natural Cycle IVF (NC-IVF) as the first option if she meets the criteria. In NC-IVF, patient will complete an IVF treatment without any fertility medication. It is a very safe and cost effective option for many patients.

Life IVF Center also specializes in Minimal Stimulation IVF (MS-IVF), which primarily uses an oral medication with only few injections. Patients will have minimal fertility medication exposure, but achieve comparable IVF outcome as conventional IVF. For some patients, especially with decreased ovarian reserve, it has much better results. It reduces the side effects of medication and significantly decreases as cost of fertility treatment. At Life IVF Center, they promote single embryo transfer, which will reduce multiple gestation. As a state-of-the-art fertility center, they offer full range of fertility services including pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and 24 Chromosome PGS, oocyte vitrification, and donor egg and surrogacy program.

Life IVF Center strives to deliver the most compassionate and personalized care. Get pregnant or 100% money back guarantee!

For more information on Life IVF Center, visit their website at http://www.LifeIVFCenter.com or contact them directly at 949-788-1133.

For more information on American Fertility Expo 2017 visit the event website at http://www.AmericanFertilityExpo.com. Tickets currently on sale. Companies interested in reserving a booth space, contact us at 424-772-6039.