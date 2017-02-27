Authors Reading dot com Announces Mark Wulf as a New Partner

Mark’s expertise, dedication, and innovation will have a major impact on AuthorsReading.com website and our users

AuthorsReading.com LLC a web-based book reviewing company is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Wulf, as one of its partners.

Mark will play a major part in the continued development and leveraging of the latest technology to help build an online presence for the company that connects the reading public to great works of authors, new and old, through reviews, contest and ratings.

“Mark’s expertise, dedication, and innovation will have a major impact on AuthorsReading.com website and our users,” said the majority owner of the company. “We are honored to welcome him to our company, and we look forward to Mark’s leadership in the company as he delivers many new outstanding values to the reading public and authors.”

Wulf is joining AuthorsReading.com in the first quarter of 2017. He continues to work as a director of SW Electric with the responsibility of managing , developing and maintaining several e-commerce solutions for that corporation.

About AuthorsReading.com LLC

AuthorsReading.com is one of the premier literary websites. It is a pioneer in giving all authors an equal opportunity in promoting their works to the reading public. We hope that AuthorsReading.com will continue to lead in the introduction of new authors to the reading public. We want the site to be a fun place for readers to interact with the authors and listen to excerpts read by the author. We also strive to provide this as one of the few sites where you can get your own personalized autograph copy of the Author's book. To learn more about Mark Wulf and AuthorsReading.com, contact us at http://www.AuthorsReading.com.