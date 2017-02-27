Dr. Keyonda Smith, Instructional Designer, Trident University Trident is proud to share Dr. Smith’s findings in the field of online learning and applauds those researchers and practitioners who are working to uncover innovative ways to make online learning even more effective for more students. - Dr. Heidi Gilligan

Trident University International (Trident) today announced that Dr. Keyonda Smith, an Instructional Designer at the University, will present at the 10th annual International Conference on E-Learning in the Workplace.

The conference, which will be held June 14th -16th, at Columbia University in New York, will explore a broad range of topics relating to e-learning in the workplace and the use of technology to improve job performance and student outcomes. Conference presenters will share the most relevant and promising ideas in research and practice, in an effort to bring about excellence and innovation in workplace e-learning.

As an invited presenter, Smith’s presentation, “Institutional Culture and Faculty Perceptions of Online Learning in Higher Education,” will focus on how an educational institution’s culture can shape faculty members’ perceptions of online learning, and how such institutions can best utilize culture to foster innovation.

“As a leading 100% online university, Trident is proud to share Dr. Smith’s findings in the field of online learning and applauds those researchers and practitioners who are working to uncover innovative ways to make online learning even more effective for more students,” stated Dr. Heidi Gilligan, Dean of Trident’s College of Education.

Dr. Smith earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Trident and she holds a Doctorate of Natural Health from Trinity School of Natural Health. Additionally, Dr. Smith earned both a Master of Arts in Education and Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from Trident.

Dr. Smith will present on this subject matter, as part of Trident’s Culture of Research and Education webinar series, on March 1st.

About Trident University

Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident developed the Trident Learning Model, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.