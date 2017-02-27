Together, we can offer fleets up to 3-4% fuel savings,

Aperia Technologies Inc. makers of the Halo® Tire Inflator, a simple, bolt-on tire inflation device for tractors and trailers, today announced at the 2017 TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition a new partnership with FlowBelow Aero Inc., the leading manufacturer of tractor-mounted aerodynamic products. The two companies will jointly market new hardware that enables customers to install both Halo and FlowBelow’s Tractor AeroKit — an industry-first tractor inflation and aero fuel savings package.

“After seeing the demand from mutual fleet customers we partnered with FlowBelow Aero to develop a Halo-compatible aerodynamic wheel cover system,” said Josh Carter, CEO of Aperia. “It means that our customers can realize the fuel saving benefits of a total efficiency package that includes both the patented Halo Tire Inflator and the patented Tractor AeroKit system, which includes wheel covers.”

The savings delivered by the FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit, which reduces aerodynamic turbulence and drag around the rotating wheels of a truck, can now be combined with the benefits of the Halo Tire Inflator, which provides additional MPG improvement, extended tire life, and increased uptime and safety through reduced tire blowouts. “Together, we can offer fleets up to 3-4% fuel savings,” said Josh Butler, President of FlowBelow, “so it made perfect sense for us to team up and work together to deliver the combined FlowBelow-Halo package.”

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies is the leading provider of easy-to-retrofit automatic tire inflation systems capable of serving both tractors and trailers. Aperia was founded out of Stanford University in 2010 to commercialize the Halo Tire Inflation Technology. Aperia is focused on making transportation more efficient, safer and better for the environment through clean technology innovation. For more information visit http://www.aperiatech.com.

About FlowBelow Aero Inc.

FlowBelow Aero is the leading provider of aerodynamic wheel covers and tractor-mounted aerodynamic systems. Founded by mechanical and aerospace engineers, FlowBelow makes patented aerodynamic technologies such as the FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit™ System, which reduces aerodynamic drag and improves fuel efficiency of commercial tractor vehicles. For more information please visit http://www.flowbelow.com.