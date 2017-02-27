This is just one part of our brand evolution as we forge the next chapter in our mission to be a leading, nationally recognized digital agency.

Rightpoint, a leading national digital agency, this year celebrates its 10-year anniversary. To mark this milestone, the agency has unveiled a newly designed and re-branded website that re-frames Rightpoint as a customer experience agency with technology at its core.

The brand evolution builds upon Rightpoint’s solid reputation for delivering digital solutions around core areas including Application Development, Digital Marketing, Salesforce, Cloud and Infrastructure, Managed Services and Business Intelligence. The update reflects a shift in the agency’s approach to making a bigger impact in the market by breaking down cultural barriers between design and technology in order to deliver collaborative and transformational work.

“The website relaunch goes far beyond aesthetics – providing visitors with dynamic content that demonstrates our capabilities in delivering unified consumer and employee experiences,” said Brad Schneider, Co-CEO of Rightpoint. “This is just one part of our brand evolution as we forge the next chapter in our mission to be a leading, nationally recognized digital agency.”

With a client base of more than 250 companies, Rightpoint has experienced revenue growth of more than 6000% since it was founded in 2007. In addition, with 185 employees at its Chicago headquarters and nearly 300 nationwide, Rightpoint continues to expand in all of the U.S. markets where it is present.

Milestone achievements during Rightpoint’s 10-year history include:



Acquired Agency Oasis, expanding presence to include a total of eight markets (April, 2016)

Co-founders Ross Freedman and Brad Schneider Awarded EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the Midwest (June, 2015)

Secured $55 million equity investment from Stella Point Capital (May, 2015)

Moved Chicago Headquarters to Prominent Loop Address at 29 North Wacker (August, 2013); expanded in 2016 to more than 21,000 square feet.

Ranked on Crain’s Chicago Business “Fast Fifty” list for three consecutive years (2014, 2015, 2016)

Named to Chicago Tribune’s “Top Workplaces” list for three consecutive years (2014, 2015, 2016)

Named to Forbes list of “America’s Most Promising Companies” (2014)

Multiple recognitions from alliance partners including: “Episerver Premium Partner of the Year, North America “ (2017), “Microsoft National Systems Integrator Partner” (2013)

“Our drive to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry over the past decade has helped us to earn the trust of our clients and partners,” said Ross Freedman, Co-CEO of Rightpoint. “Most importantly, as we have grown, we have preserved our entrepreneurial spirit and continue to foster an environment that allows us to attract and retain the best technology and design experts across the country.”

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint is a customer experience agency with technology at its core. Serving Fortune 1,000 companies, Rightpoint is the only agency driving transformational change from the inside out. Founded on the belief that great customer experiences are fueled by the people who deliver them, Rightpoint’s mission is to remove barriers and uncover new possibilities to connect companies with their customers across every touchpoint. From web, mobile and social to IoT, eCommerce and cloud, Rightpoint brings a holistic point of view that enables exceptional experiences with lasting impact. With a client base of more than 250 companies, Rightpoint was named to Forbes’ 2014 list of America's Most Promising Companies and Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago in 2016. For more information, visit rightpoint.com and follow @Rightpoint.