Dali Wireless, a global leader in wireless fronthaul innovation for virtual radio access networks (virtual-RAN), today announced a new solution that solves critical fronthaul challenges as the mobile industry transitions to 5G network technologies. The Dali Wireless virtual Fronthaul Solution, gives mobile network operators (MNO’s) in North America, Europe, Asia and other parts of the world, along with neutral hosts and enterprises, an innovative tool for meeting challenges placed on the network fronthaul by emerging 5G capabilities and demands.

5G promises data intensive applications, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality and mobile edge computing (MEC), and is expected to require a 1,000 times increase in capacity, significantly higher data rates and signal quality, and lower latency, far exceeding the capabilities of traditional fixed point-to-point fronthaul connections.

The Dali virtual Fronthaul Solution utilizes full digitization, network function virtualization (NFV) and software defined networking (SDN) to effectively bypass the restrictions of current protocols. The result is a highly flexible, elastic, and scalable solution that offers superior signal quality while facilitating rapid network expansion, densification, and the transition to 5G.The solution has a patented two-tier architecture consisting of Dali Matrix® remote radio units (RRUs) and the Dali virtual Fronthaul Interface (vFI™), an aggregator-router which intelligently constructs a logical multipoint-to-multipoint network between the virtual base stations (vBS) or virtual baseband units (vBBU) and the RRUs. In doing so, it successfully virtualizes that most valuable and finite asset – spectrum, enabling it to be pooled, shared and managed; with dynamic capacity allocation negating the need for overprovisioning.

The Dali virtual Fronthaul Solution supports any wireless technology or transport, adapts to any network topology, and easily scales to add MIMO, new operators, new frequency bands, and IP pass through. It also reduces both footprint and power consumption, resulting in a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

“The only way for wireless service providers to deliver a consistent and high quality of service in face of rampant increases in service, coverage and data demand is by leveraging technical innovation. That is our forte at Dali,” said Shawn Stapleton, CTO and Co-founder of Dali Wireless. “We are very excited to be launching our new virtual Fronthaul Solution which will greatly improve the economics and efficiency of moving to next-generation wireless. The feedback to date has been extremely positive.”

Dali Wireless will be demonstrating its new 5G fronthaul solution in Hall 6, Booth 6J60 at Mobile World Congress 2017. To schedule a demonstration or to learn more about this new solution, please contact marketing at Dali Wireless.

About Dali Wireless

Dali Wireless is a wireless infrastructure innovator providing new and better ways to handle exponential growth in mobile data traffic. Dali’s fully digital wireless signal routing solution revolutionizes in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity by eliminating interference and maximizing spectrum usage. The Company’s ground breaking patented virtual Fronthaul Interface (vFI™) is an intelligent aggregator-router and key enabler of RAN virtualization elevating networks to 5G readiness. Mobile operators, large enterprises and public safety networks around the world deploy Dali technology to ensure high quality service and a seamless migration to 5G. See http://www.daliwireless.com or follow us on Twitter @DaliWireless.