FedWriters was recently awarded a five-year contract by NASA to provide writing and communication services for the agency’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.

The FedWriters team will produce aviation-related feature stories for the NASA website, social media content, presentations and speeches, brochures, fact sheets, and other public-facing documents.

“This is our first opportunity to work with the aeronautical innovators at NASA, and we look forward to helping tell the story of how they are advancing aviation technology to make air travel safer, more efficient, and greener,” said Mitchell Cho, FedWriters President.

To support the new contract, FedWriters recruited Jim Banke, an award-winning, veteran communicator with 30 years of experience as an aerospace journalist, writer, producer, consultant, analyst, and project manager, based at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“Jim’s long experience writing about NASA, plus his expertise with the agency’s aviation research programs, will enable us to provide our customer with unparalleled service for years to come,” Cho said.

