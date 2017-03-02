TalkEnglish.com Launches Their Biggest Release Ever

TalkEnglish Simply put, we believe that our newly redesigned website will make it easier for people to learn English.

TalkEnglish.com is excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website. TalkEnglish.com has been helping people all over the world learn English with free high-quality material for over 12 years.

The website’s new simplified design allows users to easily navigate the massive amount of content provided on the site and creates a better overall user experience.

TalkEnglish.com has also continued to consistently update and provide new interactive material. The newly released Full Basic ESL Course, Beginner Conversation Course, and Business Conversation Course all allow users to interact with the lessons in order to provide a unique and engaging online learning environment.

Steve Kim, founder of TalkEnglish.com said, “It has always been our goal at TalkEnglish.com to help as many people as we can become fluent English speakers by providing access to free English education. Simply put, we believe that our newly redesigned website will make it easier for people to learn English.”

The simplified design, newly expanded content, and the addition of more interactive material improves the educational experience for ESL students which will ultimately lead to English fluency.

----- About TalkEnglish.com -----

TalkEnglish.com has been steadily growing since it was founded in 2004 by Steve Kim. Setting out with the simple goal of helping people all over the world become fluent English speakers, Steve Kim has developed TalkEnglish.com into one of the leading online education sites.

TalkEnglish.com offers nearly 5,000 English lessons covering speaking, listening, reading, vocabulary, and grammar, including 50,000 audio files that help English learners of all abilities improve their skills. Furthermore, they have continually leveraged technology to provide interactive lessons to keep students engaged in their learning.