The increase in frail, elderly adults in America – 11 million seniors currently receive help with daily activities – is prompting changes in the way real estate-based senior care providers, such as skilled nursing properties and senior living communities, are partnering with providers of health and wellness services, such as chronic and transitional care management, homecare, and care management technology services.

NIC’s 2017 Spring Investment Forum – March 22-24 in San Diego – will bring together hundreds of leaders in healthcare, seniors housing, home care, finance, and care coordination to discuss how the changing demographics of seniors, dramatic changes in healthcare delivery, and advances in technology are fostering opportunities to collaborate in delivering more closely coordinated care.

“The divide is narrowing between seniors housing and care organizations and those who we call enablers, or the organizations that provide additional capabilities that senior care providers need to fully address the health and wellness needs of the growing population of frail elders,” said Robert Kramer, chief executive officer of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC).

Kramer said that operators of seniors housing are looking for opportunities to better integrate their services, He highlighted that connecting frail seniors to enhanced primary care delivered at home and other alternatives to hospitalization both increases the value offered by real estate-based providers and produces better outcomes for seniors. He said the transformation toward value-based care in the U.S. healthcare system being promoted by changes in government policy is making these partnerships increasingly common.

NIC’s Spring Investment Forum offers opportunities for all sectors serving frail, elderly adults to learn from each other and better anticipate and respond to emerging trends – thus providing quality care and housing for America’s aging population.

“Across the healthcare continuum, stakeholders are taking part in new and creative collaborations that advance both quality and patient outcomes,” said Kramer. “The goal of the 2017 Spring Investment Forum is to help facilitate more of these connections, and provide a firm foundation for valuable partnerships that help providers, operators, and investors – and the seniors they serve.”

Key topics at this year’s forum include finding value in collaboration, the value-based care revolution, how technology can foster connections between senior care and healthcare, and what the future of senior care holds in the Trump Administration.

