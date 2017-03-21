Qorus Software We have been working hard to make our solution the best of its kind for the legal sector.

Qorus, the company that helps law firms create business critical documents more efficiently and accurately, will be exhibiting at the 31st Annual Legal Marketing Association Conference, taking place in Las Vegas from March 27th – 29th.

QORUS TO SHOWCASE NEW TOTAL TIME EDITING FEATURE FOR PITCHES & RFPs

Qorus CEO, Ray Meiring, believes that this conference is the perfect opportunity for Qorus to introduce a new feature that he believes will be a game changer for legal business development and RFP managers.

He explains: “We have been working hard to make our solution the best of its kind for the legal sector. We know that marketing teams are under a lot of pressure when it comes to generating pitches and responding to RFPs, so we decided to create a tool that would allow them to measure the time and cost of responding to each, and comparing that to the deal size. This will enable them to automatically calculate ROI and to make more informed, strategic decisions about which deals are worth going after.”

Delegates can explore this feature at the Qorus exhibition, at booth 414.

LEARN ABOUT QORUS AT LEARNING LAB ON DAY 2

Join David Mead, VP of Business Development at Qorus on Day 2, March 29th for a 15-minute presentation in breakout session 5 at the Learning Lab at 11:20 am. The presentation is titled Learn how global law firms are automating pitches and RFPs through Microsoft. Attendees will receive a case study highlighting Kramer Levin’s journey to increased efficiency with Qorus.

For more information, visit http://www.legalmarketing.org/annual_conference

ABOUT QORUS

Qorus helps organizations create business critical documents more efficiently and accurately.

Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. Even the most non-technical users can quickly create accurate, personalized and compliant documents like proposals, contracts, RFPs, pitches, and reports.

Qorus runs on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft Office to enhance document productivity.

Qorus has offices in Seattle, New York, London and Cape Town.

To learn more, visit https://www.qorusdocs.com/pitch-and-experience-management-solutions