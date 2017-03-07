The countries of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) very often have good electronic health data quality with end-to-end Hospital Information Systems, as well as a high level of medical care infrastructure. These countries therefore have everything in place to perform clinical trials, but have not yet developed to their full potential.

Clinerion’s Patient Recruitment System (PRS) levels the playing field for hospitals, private hospitals, university hospitals, and other potential clinical trial centers, bringing them a new level of exposure to pharmaceutical companies. As hospital patient populations can be queried to exact detail, clinical trial sponsors can select sites in EEMEA based on complete information on eligible patients, with no guesswork.

Clinerion’s PRS can also be used by academic institutions to run patient search and enrolment for academic trials. The wealth of analyzable patient data that can be queried by PRS can also be used by pharmaceutical companies and researchers for real-world evidence and market access purposes.

“Clinical trials bring many benefits to a country’s economy, to hospitals, physicians and patients,” says Clinerion’s newly appointed Head of EEMEA Region, Bariş Erdoğan, PhD. “The U.S.A. and Europe currently perform the majority of trials run, but these markets are almost saturated. Newer markets like the BRIC countries are developing. Now, hospitals in the EEMEA region have the opportunity to take a share of the global market for clinical trials. Clinerion offers them an effective way to come to the attention of trial sponsors and bring new studies to their countries.”

Countries to be covered un this new initiative include Greece, Poland, Czechia, Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia, Georgia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria and Tunisia.

Bariş Erdoğan, PhD, was previously Clinerion’s Country Head for Turkey and was responsible there for the establishment of Clinerion’s flagship presence in that country. Currently, Clinerion’s installations at hospital clusters In Turkey alone have a catchment area of more than 30 million people, represented by around 400 million case files in PRS. Erdoğan’s responsibilities for Clinerion in Turkey continue in his new role.

Clinerion solutions for the EEMEA Region will next be presented in attendance at the "Emerging Markets Forum: Pharma and OTC go-to-market strategies, partnerships and market access" meeting in Berlin, Germany (March 13-14, 2017), and the Clinical Trials in Central and Eastern Europe conference in Budapest, Hungary (April 25-26, 2017).

Emerging Markets Forum website: http://www.empharma-forum.com

Clinical Trials in Central and Eastern Europe website: http://www.clinicaltrialscee.com

Contact details for Clinerion EEMEA:

Bariş Erdoğan, PhD

Head of EEMEA Region

Clinerion Turkey Teknoloji Arastirma Ltd. Sti.

Uphill Towers A-87 Batı, Ataşehir, İstanbul, Türkiye

T +90 216 688 00 86

baris.erdogan(at)clinerion(dot)com

About Clinerion

Clinerion enables early patient access to innovative treatments through solutions for clinical trial patient recruitment, real-world evidence, and market access. Clinerion's Patient Recruitment System accelerates clinical research by radically improving the efficiency and effectiveness of trial recruitment. Key tools for Clinerion’s patient data services include data-assisted protocol optimization, site feasibility evaluation and patient identification. Clinerion’s solutions allow member hospitals to participate in leading-edge, industry- sponsored trials and save time in patient recruitment. They enable pharmaceutical companies to gain time and save costs by streamlining operations and leveraging strategic intelligence. Clinerion’s proprietary Big Data analytics technologies leverage real-time data from electronic health records which remain under the full control of participating hospitals. Clinerion is a global data technology company headquartered in Switzerland. Clinerion's solutions follow international patient privacy and data security standards.

Clinerion website: http://www.clinerion.com

Clinerion’s Patient Recruitment System: http://www.clinerion.com/index/OverviewOurSolutions/PatientRecruitmentSystem

For more information, please contact:

Le Vin Chin

Head of Marketing and Communications

Clinerion Ltd

Margarethenstrasse 47, CH-4053 Basel, Switzerland

Tel.: +41 61 865 60 54

media(at)clinerion(dot)com