AVSystem announced today that its LwM2M library Anjay, which was released last week as free and open-source software, supports the latest OMA LwM2M v1.0 device management standard.

LightweightM2M protocol is Open Mobile Alliance’s response to a growing market demand for a common standard for managing lightweight and low power devices – especially in mobile and wireless networks. As a result of collaboration between telco industry experts, OMA prepared the LwM2M v1.0 specification, which now brings a standardized way to securely and efficiently manage constrained IoT devices.

As a member of the Open Mobile Alliance, AVSystem actively participated in the review process of the LwM2M to ensure high quality and consistency of the specification. AVSystem’s LwM2M library Anjay is fully compatible with LwM2M v1.0, what was confirmed by its excellent results during the OMA TestFest interoperability tests: http://ow.ly/LVMe309oeDt

Anjay is a free and open-source LwM2M library that helps vendors of the Internet of Things & M2M equipment to quickly and reliably implement support for OMA LightweightM2M protocol. Anjay is designed to minimize an effort required to deploy a fully standard-compliant LwM2M client. It handles all protocol logic underneath, leaving the end-users with a task of data model implementation the way it best fits their needs. Together with AVSystem’s IoT platform – AVSystem Coiote it is a complete end-to-end solution for empowering IoT applications. The source code and full documentation of Anjay are both available on GitHub. Visit https://anjay.io for details and https://www.avsystem.com/products/anjay/ for commercial support inquiries.

About AVSystem

Being an expert in large-scale solutions for telco operators, AVSystem built its product portfolio around device management and monitoring solutions (TR-069, LwM2M), M2M and IoT service delivery platforms, WiFi value-added service platforms with indoor location engine as well as systems for SDN and NFV. 100+ large telco operators worldwide prove the superiority of AVSystem’s technology. For more information please check: https://www.avsystem.com/products/coiote or visit company website: http://www.avsystem.com

About OMA

OMA is the leading industry forum for developing market driven, interoperable mobile service enablers. It was formed by the world’s leading mobile operators, device and network suppliers, information technology companies and content providers as the industry focal point for the development of mobile service enabler specifications. OMA is a non-profit organization that delivers open specifications for creating interoperable services that work across all geographical boundaries, on any bearer network. OMA’s specifications support the billions of new and existing terminals across a variety of wireless networks, including traditional cellular operator networks and emerging networks supporting machine-to-machine device communications for the Internet of Things (IoT). New work in OMA is leading to the development of next generation mobile services in areas such as Device Management, LBS, IoT, APIs and more. See http://www.openmobilealliance.org.