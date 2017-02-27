Vistatec Content Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2017

Vistatec will exhibit global content solutions at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Vistatec’s Deep Content and mobile related localization solutions will be discussed as translating mobile content is an ever growing requirement for most global brands and organizations.

One of the leading themes at this year’s event is Media and Content. Mobile content is growing at a tremendous pace and forcing customers to think mobile first when it comes to content distribution for their brands, products and services. Vistatec is working with many global brands developing and delivering multilingual mobile content solutions.

Aoife Murphy, Major Account Director at Vistatec commented, “This will be the second year we shall be attending MWC. The event is the world’s largest mobile gathering and we meet with so many of our new and existing customers in one place to discuss specific solutions and evolving trends. Mobile is a critical part of a company’s global communication strategy. With media and content as a major theme this year, we are discussing many content solutions including our recently launched Deep Content.”

Vistatec will be in Hall 7 / Stand 7F70, with Enterprise Ireland. Vistatec will be one of 14 other leading Irish companies showcasing their services at the Ireland Pavillion.

Vistatec supports multitudinous mobile content requirements and delivers effective localization solutions that can be of benefit to many of the companies attending Mobile World Congress 2017.

Pat Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer at Vistatec added, “We are delighted to be part of Mobile World Congress, we see first hand how important mobile strategies are to our clients and we are delighted to be involved. We value our relationship with Enterprise Ireland around the world and we look forward to Vistatec being part of this global event.”

Vistatec’s services include the localization, translation, production and transcreation of content into 150+ languages across a wide range of media types for many of the world’s leading brands. We are directly helping companies at the event to think globally about their content as globalization is a key strategic tool for any product manager, marketing officer or senior executive in today’s mobile world.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government organization responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. Enterprise Ireland is hosting the Ireland Pavilion Stand at MWC17. https://www.enterprise-ireland.com

Vistatec has been supporting some of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading localization solutions providers headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.

