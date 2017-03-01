Leo Hamel's Sponsors 30th MS Fundraiser Auction

Leo Hamel’s, a premier jewelry store and a trusted gold buyer in San Diego, was one of the sponsors at the 30thMS Dinner Auction on Saturday, November 19 at Loews Coronado Bay Resort. This is Leo Hamel’s 8th time as a sponsor for the annual MS fundraising event. Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers traditionally contributes to the cause by donating an item for the live auction, as well as donating all the profit from the silent auction.

‘’We’re happy to be able to contribute to the National MS Society’s fundraising efforts. We are proud to have done a lot of good for the cause and will continue to be a part of the initiative,’’ says Leo Hamel, owner and CEO of Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers.

This year’s event brought the spirit of a Brazilian carnival to the lavish Loews Coronado Bay Resort, with guests showcasing their extravagant masks and enjoying sparkling wine anda sumptuous four-course gourmet dinner. The local band favorite The Heroes set a good-spirited festive mood with the genuine samba rhythm.

Guests were able to browse through hundreds of auction items provided by the sponsors. As much as $450,000 was raised at this year’s event and donated to support the people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

With the aim of promoting transparency, the National MS Society published a detailed overview of where and how the funds are allocated. Namely, a minimum of 83 cents out of every dollar raised goes to MS-related programs, services, and research. Additionally, the Society spends 17 cents out of each dollar on administration and fundraising activities, making it a standout example among other high-profile nonprofit organizations.

The National MS Society reaches out to everyone unable to attend this year’s dinner auction to make a contribution and support the cause. All potential donors, sponsors, and volunteers can keep up to date with the upcoming events at the Society’s official website.

‘’It gives us great joy to learn that the contributions we made to the cause helped research breakthroughs that can one day secure a world free of MS. We believe that we have a responsibility towards our community and should do whatever is in our power to contribute to its well-being,’’ concludes Leo Hamel.

About Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers: Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers and Engagement Ring Stores is a distinguished jewelry store and one of the go-to gold buyers in San Diego.Customers are assured top prices for their gold pieces, ranging from gold rings and watches to gold coins and fillings. At Leo Hamel’s, customers are guaranteed complete confidentiality in all transactions. The company has Graduate Gemologists on staff so as to ensure expert and objective evaluation and price assessment. Customers looking for a reputable gold buyer in San Diego County may visit Leo Hamel’s jewelry buying offices in San Diego, La Mesa, Solana Beach, Oceanside and Rancho Bernardo.

