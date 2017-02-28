Planet Computers Launches Ultimate Mobile Device for Keyboard Lovers

The Gemini PDA in use in a coffee shop Since the introduction of touch screen mobile phones and tablets, we feel that it is very difficult to type on these types of devices. We decided to re-invent the palm-sized keyboard mobile device.

Gemini provides the optimal mobile device for typing on the go that also fits in a pocket or a handbag. It is aimed at bloggers and creatives needing to write constantly or professionals needing to read and write emails, create and edit documents and spreadsheets on the move. The large palm sized keyboard will also be useful to the elderly population that is more and more detached from today’s touch screen-only mobile phones.

Gemini is a modern clam-shell based mobile device with a palm-sized keyboard fully integrated into the device. Designed to be perfectly balanced for typing when open, the palm-sized QWERTY keyboard and screen beautifully tuck away when closed.

Dr Janko Mrsic-Flogel, CEO of Planet Computers, said: “Since the introduction of touch screen mobile phones and tablets, we feel that it is very difficult to type on these types of devices. We decided to re-invent the palm-sized keyboard mobile device that we think will benefit many who are missing a proper keyboard on the move”.

To ensure Gemini has the lineage and continuity of the clam-shell PDA designs, and to have the best mobile keyboard design on the market, we partnered up with Martin Riddiford, founder of London-based product design consultancy, Therefore, who were instrumental in the design of the Psion PDAs of the 1990s.

“I have played around with the idea of breathing new life into the PDA several times over the years, but it needed Janko's enthusiasm for such a venture to convince me it was time to do it for real!”, said Martin Riddiford.

Planet Computers is launching two versions of Gemini - a full 4G and WiFi option enabling both data communications and mobile phone calls and a WiFi only version. Both feature Bluetooth, a 5.7” ultra-wide hi-res screen, 2 USB-C ports, a voice command button, an SD card slot and stereo speakers. The 4G model will also have a standard SIM slot as well as an embedded SIM (eSIM) eUICC secure chip for digital eSIM downloads – one of the first consumer devices announced featuring eSIM.

Gemini has a powerful 10-core processor, graphics co-processor and 64 gigabytes of storage and a battery capable of providing 2 weeks stand-by and 12-hours of talk time. Designed to run the latest Android operating system and all your favourite apps, it also supports open-source Linux with a dual OS boot option. All this at 400 grams of weight.

Gemini is expected to start shipping in November 2017.

Full device specifications and crowdfunding perk list are available on https://igg.me/at/geminipda

About Planet Computers

Planet Computers is a mobile device startup from London passionate about mobile computing and typing on the go. The core team consists of manufacturing, operations and technical programming experts with over 100 years of combined delivery experience.

