For businesses in the UK, hiring is time consuming and a huge expense. Optimize was created to help companies improve their recruitment processes so they can save money and discover better talent.

Over time Optimize has developed from being just a marketplace for recruitment agencies into a fully fledged piece of SaaS software.

It has everything HR, hiring managers and business owners need when recruiting. Optimize has applicant tracking, PSL management, electronic timesheet management, video screening, custom data analytics, one click job posting and much more. It’s the ultimate package for companies who want to create an effective and simplified hiring process.

James Torkington, Murali Goluguri and Anil Varma Gadhiraju are the founders of Optimize. They want to give companies more control and transparency when it comes to hiring.

Torkington believes their knowledge and experience makes Optimize stand out from other hiring software.

“We have spent 15 years building recruitment businesses,” James said. “We understand the pain points that employers have so we know how to make things better. Coupled with the fact that we have a wider set of features than our competitors, with more in the pipeline, 2017 looks like it is going to be a very good year indeed.”

Having taken over 500k in investment from Paul Sweeney, Chairman of ANS Group and The Greater Manchester Investment Fund at the back end of 2016, the founders of Optimize are looking forward to an exciting 2017. The new website has recently gone live and the company’s branding has had a complete makeover.

“We have taken some incredible leaps forward over the last 12 months to position us for rapid growth.” Murali said. “Our recent investment is a massive vote of confidence in our product and the team, as is the extremely positive feedback from our clients. We now have the opportunity to really drive forward our business plan and work towards becoming the UK’s ‘go-to’ platform for any business wishing to hire staff.”

They are looking to increase headcount to 20 by the end of the year with some ambitious goals that will see their system compete with some well funded competition from across the pond.

You can find out more about Optimize by visiting our brand new website: http://www.weareoptimize.com/