UpRaise ( http://upraise.io/ ) by Amoeboids Technologies is an Agile Performance Management add-on that has been natively developed for JIRA. It empowers teams to implement Goal management, Continuous Feedback & Performance Reviews in JIRA.

A recent release included one of the most requested features - hierarchical view of OKRs. With this view, it is easier than ever to visualise how the individual efforts are contributing towards the team & company level goals.

In addition, for the teams using server (also called on-premise) version of JIRA there is the possibility of reaching out to support from within the app. The in-app support messenger lets UpRaise admins & users chat with the customer support team without leaving their UpRaise screens.

Key Features of UpRaise:

1. Goals management using OKR methodology:

OKR, one of the most efficient goal setting framework, is at the core of UpRaise’s goal management feature. Thus, managers do not need to search for a separate OKR tool. They are able to effectively align and track objectives within JIRA for the entire team. One can not only set Objectives with UpRaise but also link them up with issues in JIRA as Key Results. Team member’s progress can be automatically tracked and in real-time. Gain more insights about team’s behaviour via dashboards & reports.

2. 360 Feedback:

Using a separate feedback system for JIRA users is quite challenging. There are a number of barriers between the two systems which tend to reduce the effectiveness of feedback. UpRaise makes sure that feedback can be given (and sought) in JIRA itself. It understands that every company follows their own terminology and allows creating customizable feedback tags.

UpRaise encourages a culture of continuous communication through its use of leader boards and social scores. Any manager or team member who defaults on this policy of frequent communication can be easily identified through the reports generated by the HR teams. Thus it is capable of helping teams increase their true Agility through continuous learning.

3. Performance review forms:

Get rid of traditional, annual performance evaluations. Time and again they have proven to be ineffective at assessing an employee’s year-round performance. Performance reviews can now be done within JIRA, contextualized by the tasks and continuous feedback in UpRaise. It allows HR teams to build fully flexible forms with a number of different question types and workflows that match their processes. Every member’s achievements as well as shortcomings are duly noted so that they are not forgotten. UpRaise links Objectives, Continuous Feedback & Engagement data together which makes the performance review process all the more efficient.

Pricing and Availability:

UpRaise add-on is available for both JIRA cloud and server versions. Check the detailed pricing here ( http://upraise.io/pricing/ )

Streamlining the processes for adoption of UpRaise is a breeze since it integrates seamlessly with JIRA. It eliminates the need to switch between various tools and enhances the manager’s ability to effectively manage his team.

About Amoeboids Technologies:

Amoeboids Technologies, the company behind UpRaise, is a Software Product Development startup based out of Pune, India. The company believes in insightful usage of advances in Software & Internet Technologies. Two JIRA add-ons developed by Amoeboids - UpRaise for Employee Success & Automated Release Notes are highly sought after in the Atlassian Marketplace.