Fridayd, LLC, a provider of advanced technology and services that are transforming the online job search, application process and job tracking for job seekers, announces a new partnership with the Clemson Alumni Association, the South Carolina-based university ranked as one of the 2017 top 100 Best Colleges and National Universities in the United States, to offer job-seeking alumni the opportunity to leverage Fridayd’s job search and application solution.

Fridayd’s proprietary technology works as the job seeker’s concierge to take the tedious administrative and time-consuming tasks of searching for the right job opportunities, completing applications and providing networking contacts at targeted hiring companies.

“We did a pilot of Fridayd for alumni and had more than 200 alumni register within the first 24 hours,” said the Clemson Alumni Association’s Director of Alumni Career Services & Special Initiatives Deborah Cremer. “It showed us that there are a number of people who simply do not have the time to actively engage in a proper and thorough job search. We are excited to now be able to offer additional tools to help alumni. Additionally, we are able to offer alumni the option to use Fridayd with a special alumni discount and 14-day free trial period.”

Holding down a job while trying to find a new one can be like another fulltime job. Limited time makes it difficult to be consistent and conduct an effective job search. Fridayd takes away that pain, giving job seekers more time for networking, interview preparation and career development.

We’re pleased to welcome the Clemson Alumni Association to our partner program,” said Fridayd CEO Carlos Paz. “We look forward to helping alumni land their dream job with far less work and stress than a traditional do-it-yourself job search. Our solution is saving job seekers an average over 40 hours per month.”

Fridayd’s advanced outsourcing trend is being utilized not only by university alumni, but also by any job seeker who wants to offload the tactical aspects of searching for a new job. The company’s appeal is in its use of technology to deliver highly relevant job search results so that less time is spent going through job postings that do not match search requirements. Users can even target specific companies in their search. “That’s a big time savings,” said Paz, “but additional savings occur by letting Fridayd apply to approved job postings on the user’s behalf. Cutting out that part of the job search removes a lot of frustration in repetitively completing fields in online applications.”

Clemson alumni can register for Fridayd at https://app.fridayd.com/ClientPartner/Clemson or learn more about the benefits at: http://alumni.clemson.edu/fridayd/.

About Fridayd

Charlotte, NC-based Fridayd provides technology and services that are transforming online job search, application and tracking to relieve the burden of tedious, repetitive job search tasks, save job seekers hours of time and support them through the process. Disrupting the online job search industry, Fridayd uses intelligent, criteria-driven searches to deliver highly relevant employment opportunities but goes beyond simple search and aggregation, serving as a virtual assistant to apply to jobs, monitor progress and track job search processes all in one place for the user.

