How is risk identified and how can Risk Management improve a business and their ROI? Risk Management affects all aspects of your projects and these are some of the questions that will be answered during a 1-day Risk Management Workshop presented by New Jersey’s leading project management training firm, PMO Advisory.

The curriculum of this workshop is consistent with the risk management processes and techniques in PMI®’s Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK®) Guide and aims to provide participants with a practical, process-oriented approach to managing risk and uncertainty.

The workshop includes management tools and techniques that enable practitioners to plan, manage and control risk. This course takes participants through the risk management processes of planning for, identifying, analyzing, responding to, and monitoring risk throughout the life of the project.

This course will enable participants to:



Understand risk management and its application and context within an organization

Understand how risks are identified, evaluated, and managed in support of the strategic, business, operational and project strategies of the organization

Appreciate the importance of a risk management process

Brief overview of mainstream global processes, guidelines and standards

Knowledge of how to identify, analyse, evaluate, treat, monitor and control risk

An overview of the tools and techniques used in risk management

Insights into the fundamentals and role of risk management in a project environment

The training course is for anyone seeking practical firsthand knowledge on how to perform Risk Management and improve safety, security, processes, projects, performance and internal communication. This course is for organizations of all sizes, along with individuals, and primarily targeted at those who already possess a basic knowledge of project management.

The date for this 1-day Risk Management workshop is March 31, 2017 and the venue is at the PMO Advisory training center in Cedar Grove, NJ located just outside of New York City. Training at PMO Advisory's Center allows executives and managers to get off-site and immerse themselves in accelerated learning without the interruptions that invariably happens with on-site training.

For more information about PMO Advisory’s “1 Day Workshop: Boosting ROI and PMO Success through Applied Project Risk Management” Click Here! Pre-registrants will be guaranteed to receive the best consumer price with a minimal discount of 25%. Contact us for team and or organizational training discounts.

PMO Advisory is a Project Management Institute Global Registered Education Provider (PMI R.E.P.) and one of the world’s foremost providers of project management in Portfolio (PfMP), Program (PgMP), Project (PMP and CAPM), Risk (PMI-RMP), Agile (PMI-ACP, SCRUM), Project Management Office (PMO) and Organizational Change Management (OCM) training.