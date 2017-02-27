Hayes, Inc. Welcomes New Executive Director & Vice President of Sales

“With over twenty-five years of success selling to the C-Suite in health systems and strategic leadership experience, she was the obvious choice to lead our sales teams in not just meeting, but exceeding our company objectives for 2017 and beyond."

Hayes, Inc., a leading provider of unbiased health technology assessments and consulting services, welcomes Alicia S. Bond as Executive Director and Vice President of Sales. In collaboration with Marketing, Clinical Services, and the Hayes executive team, the key new role focuses on maintaining and enhancing existing client relationships while pursuing new accounts and business development.

“We are delighted to welcome Alicia to the company,” says Maura Connor, Chief Operating Officer at Hayes, Inc. “With over twenty-five years of success selling to the C-Suite in health systems and strategic leadership experience, she was the obvious choice to lead our sales teams in not just meeting, but exceeding our company objectives for 2017 and beyond. In addition, Alicia and her team will play a critical role in representing the needs of healthcare systems and payers that will shape the products and services we deliver in the future.”

Hayes’ clients represent 91% of all covered lives in the U.S., and the company seeks to become the evidence solution of choice for clinical leadership and the supply chain/value analysis teams for all health systems. With such a dominant penetrance in the healthcare payer market, Ms. Bond will be tasked not only with maintaining current client satisfaction, but developing creative avenues for building new business in both the health plan and health system marketplace. Her decades of experience selling to the executive suite, combined with her international experience and training, will make her an invaluable member of the management team.

“I am excited about joining the Hayes leadership team,” says Ms. Bond. “Their unparalleled commitment to providing fiercely unbiased evidence to improve healthcare is in complete alignment with my personal and professional philosophy. They have a strategic and innovative vision for the company, and I’m thrilled to be a part of their continued growth.”

Ms. Bond holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration – Marketing, with a minor in Accounting from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Some of her additional training includes: Miller Heiman Strategic Sales, Winning Incorporated, and Six Sigma. Prior to joining Hayes, Ms. Bond worked as the Director of Corporate Accounts with Roche in Indianapolis, IN. Preceding her time at Roche, Ms. Bond held positions of progressive responsibility at Xerox/Xerox Global Services from 2003 to 2012, culminating with the title of Client Sales Director, Financial Services in 2012.

ABOUT HAYES

Hayes, Inc., an internationally recognized leader in health technology research and consulting, is dedicated to the delivery of high-quality healthcare and improved outcomes through the integration of evidence into decision making and policy development. The unbiased information and comparative-effectiveness analyses we provide enable evidence-based decisions about acquiring, managing, and paying for health technologies. Our worldwide clients include hospitals, healthcare systems, government agencies, health plans, and employers. For more information about Hayes, Inc., visit http://www.hayesinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.