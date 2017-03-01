In Edward A. Figueroa’s new book, In The Beginning John Chapter One ($40.99, hard cover, 9781498467070; $30.99, paperback, 9781498467063; $9.99, eBook, 9781498467087) the purpose for the reader is twofold. One, to improve the Christians walk by eliminating concepts and ideologies of who Jesus Christ is, thus improving the Christian's walk with God. Two, to help non-Christians have a better understanding of who they are and why God wants them in His kingdom. Figueroa hopes that readers discover how much delight Jesus has in them according to Proverbs 8:31, and how precious they are to God according to Psalms 139:17 and 18. Also to discover the mysteries of wisdom that God wants to impart to them in achieving a successful walk with Him, despite the trials and disappointments that life brings us. This wisdom also gives readers knowledge of who the enemy is, and how to overcome him.

Figueroa says, “This book is both intense in nature and very informative. Its detail is the most comprehensive book written, other than the Bible. Nothing can ever take the place of the Bible. However, the serious seekers will find this book in a class by itself. This book is not for the weak but those that hunger for the wisdom of God. And at the same time, those who may not be Christians, may have access to them, the answer to life itself. Something, that a very few books do.”

Being associated with the Navigators known throughout the world, God used them to design the very character that Edward A. Figueroa so desperately needed in his life. He was mentored by the likes of Charlie Sparkman, and Ron Magnus while stationed at Andrews Air Force Base Maryland and then mentored by Henry Baldwin and Bob Kuecker at Rhein Air Base Germany. Harv Oslund, the U.S. Military Director of Europe of the Navigators at Rhein Main Air Base Germany, spent personal time with Figueroa, and shared his experience of walking with the Lord for forty years. Finally ministering in Queens, New York, under the guidance of Andy Puleo, challenged Figueroa to new heights of ministry. In addition, he has been allowed to preach the Gospel while people gathered around the downtown area of Indianapolis during Independence Day, the biggest event of the year. Figueroa has also taken numerous people who were outcasts and without hope into his home for sixteen years, trying the best he could to love and help them.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order In The Beginning John Chapter One through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: Edward A. Figueroa

Email: adamantrock(at)yahoo.com