FLO-CORP Launches New Logo and Website

FLO-CORP Web Redesign FLO-CORP invested time and resources to develop a new website that is cleaner, easier to use, and provides process solutions for both flow and level applications.

FLO-CORP, a leading manufacturer and supplier of flow, level and monitoring instrumentation, has announced the release of their refreshed logo, and completely redesigned website, http://www.FLO-CORP.com. Their new site features fresh content, product and application filtering tools, and a request-a-quote cart.

Dave Grumney, President of FLO-CORP, says the decision to update the company brand was necessary in order to increase visibility in the process measurement market. Grumney added that, “FLO-CORP invested time and resources to develop a new website that is cleaner, easier to use, and provides process solutions for both flow and level applications. The website provides a complete, advanced catalog of monitoring, flow metering, and tank level products offered by FLO-CORP.”

The company’s new website offers a simplistic, intuitive, and user-friendly design while guiding users to quickly and easily find what they are looking for. FLO-CORP’s inspiration for their re-branding efforts comes from their customers. Ellen Nichols, marketing manager at FLO-CORP said, “Our customers are everything to us. We listen to their feedback and requests, then mold our products and sales tools to better serve them.” As the market expands, FLO-CORP will continue to evolve and make the appropriate changes necessary for their audience.

About FLO-CORP

FLO-CORP is a flow, level, and monitoring solutions provider. Starting in 1989 as a distribution company, FLO-CORP quickly grew to manufacture their own product lines after seeing how frequently their customers needed more than off-the-shelf solutions. As a U.S. manufacturer, FLO-CORP has control over origin of product, quality, and lead times as well as creative control in the development of new products. FLO-CORP is unique in that every product and system is calibrated for the customer’s exact application to ensure accuracy and easy start-up. FLO-CORP strives to produce best-in-class products with customized measurement solutions of the finest quality and highest value on the market. For more information about FLO-CORP and their products, please visit http://www.FLO-CORP.com.