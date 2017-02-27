Our latest integration and longstanding partnership with Omnitracs is a showcase of our dedication to providing logistics and transportation companies with the tools to succeed in today’s market.

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, today announces a new integration with Omnitracs, a global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies. By combining the capabilities of HighJump’s Prophesy Dispatch TMS with the Omnitracs XRS Platform, drivers and dispatchers benefit from a streamlined fleet management workflow and increased productivity through the use of a single, comprehensive solution.

Integrating HighJump’s Prophesy Dispatch TMS, the leading trucking software solution for truckload carriers, LTL carriers, brokers and private fleets, with Omnitracs XRS, designed to bring enterprise-grade fleet solutions to a smartphone, tablet, or rugged handheld device, provides fleet drivers and dispatchers with a robust feature set that meets their needs today and in the future. Drivers can run the platform on most tablets or mobile phones, along with utilizing a new “signature on glass” capability and experiencing unparalleled ease of use. Dispatchers now benefit from seamless document capture and integrated eLog capabilities that align with the upcoming Hours of Service mandate.

This is the second integration of HighJump’s Prophesy Dispatch TMS with the Omnitracs Enterprise Services (ES) product suite. In addition to the new features noted above, the combination of Prophesy Dispatch with Omnitracs assures all necessary load data from dispatchers is automatically sent to a driver’s device. All confirmations, arrivals/departures, or other updates sent back by the driver are automatically processed by Prophesy Dispatch. Additionally, robust GPS position tracking allows complete visibility over a busy fleet.

“Our latest integration and longstanding partnership with Omnitracs is a showcase of our dedication to providing logistics and transportation companies with the tools to succeed in today’s market,” said William Ashburn, chief marketing officer at HighJump. “We will continue down a path providing the innovations these fleet management professionals need to give their customers the experience and service they demand and expect.”

A demo of the new XRS integration can be seen at the Omnitracs Outlook 2017 Conference, being held in Phoenix, AZ from Feb. 26 to March 1.

Further information is also available here.

