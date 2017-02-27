The American College of Bankruptcy announced today that it has selected its Distinguished Law Students for the First, Second, Third, Fourth, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuits for 2017. The College will select students from the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, and Tenth Circuits in 2018. The 2017 Distinguished Law Students are:

First Circuit

Elizabeth A. Jordan

Boston College Law School

Boston, MA

Second Circuit

Jonathan Hermann

Fordham University School of Law

New York, NY

Third Circuit

Emily S. Kimmelman

Temple University Beasley School of Law

Philadelphia, PA

Fourth Circuit

Ryan A. Berger

Duke University School of Law

Durham, NC

Ninth Circuit

RJ Szuba

University of California Irvine, School of Law

Irvine, CA

Eleventh Circuit

Caryn Wang

Emory University School of Law

Atlanta, GA

To qualify for this prestigious award, law students must be nominated by either a College member or a professor or dean of their law school. The students undergo a rigorous evaluation process that includes interviews, submission of written materials and a review of the candidate’s academic standing. All of the nominated students are considered by the Circuit council of their Circuit, which selects the Distinguished Law Student. Only one student is selected from each Circuit. The honorees are awarded an all-expenses paid trip to the College’s annual Induction Ceremony and Events on March 10 – 11, 2017, in Washington D.C. where they have the opportunity to meet and get to know the most distinguished bankruptcy practitioners and judges in the country. Many of the Distinguished Law Students honored by the College have gone on to make their own important contributions to bankruptcy law and practice.

The 2017 Induction ceremony will take place at the Smithsonian Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture Museum, and will be presided over by G. Christopher Meyer, Chair of the College.

The American College of Bankruptcy is an honorary professional and educational association of bankruptcy and insolvency professionals. The College plays an important role in sustaining professional excellence and supports educational and pro bono activities in communities around the country. College Fellows include commercial and consumer bankruptcy attorneys, insolvency accountants, turnaround and workout specialists, law professors, judges, government officials and others involved in the bankruptcy and insolvency community.

For more information about the American College of Bankruptcy, or about the 2017 Distinguished Law Students, contact Shari A. Bedker, Executive Director at 434-939-6004, fax at 434-939-6030, email at sbedker(at)amercol(dot)org.