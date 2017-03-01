Elke Kummer’s new book, Adventures in the Rotor Wind – From the Office to the Jungle ($20.99, paperback, 9781498497299; $9.99, eBook, 9781498497305) teaches readers that isolated people groups need to hear the gospel so they can choose between living in spirit cults, which entail physical harm, constant fear, tribal wars and retaliation and extremely high child mortality as a result. Every Christian can be involved in bringing the gospel to unreached people, not only typical missionaries and Bible scholars, but everybody, like accountants, mechanics, teachers, and retired people. Prayer warriors and financial supporters play an invaluable part in mission work too, and despite many difficulties, it’s a joy and a privilege to work on the mission field.

Kummer says, “The plot of Adventures in the Rotor Wind – From the Office to the Jungle is unusual. A regular office girl is thrust into an overseas third-world setting and has to adjust to life in a place where even shopping is an adventure. She experiences flights over untamed mountain ranges to look for missing airplanes and meets a Stone Age tribe. Insights into the life of people unreached by the gospel remind us that the Great Commission is still unfinished. Descriptions of the practicalities of cross-cultural life on the mission field will benefit other people preparing for mission work as well as their sending churches in finding ways to understand and support them.”

Elke Kummer writes about her own adjustment to new cultures as well as other experiences, which included learning about a wide range of topics from aviation, cross-cultural living, world view issues, cooking with limited (or substituted) ingredients, off-road driving, aviation (especially helicopter flying and maintenance), insights into mission work and Bible translation. While describing her experience from a first-hand perspective, she adds what she learned in hindsight after much research, consulting with missionaries/Bible translators, aviation experts and missionary member care experts.

