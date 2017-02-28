“To meet the needs of our patients and provide them with the highest quality of care, we are excited to offer our own finely curated skin care line,” said Rhonda Q. Klein, MD, MPH.

Connecticut Dermatology Group (CDG), the largest dermatology practice in Connecticut and a leader in advanced skincare services, is excited to announce the launch of their own specially formulated skin care product line. The product line was created to meet the demanding standards of the 10 board-certified dermatologists and physician assistants at CDG. These targeted products treat acne-prone skin, redness, dry skin, and mature skin with soothing, healing, moisturizing, and plant-based ingredients.

“To meet the needs of our patients and provide them with the highest quality of care, we are excited to offer our own finely curated skin care line,” said Rhonda Q. Klein, MD, MPH, a board-certified dermatologist at CDG. “We strive to provide personalized, effective and affordable dermatologic care for all skin types and ages. Our new skin care line will help provide real answers to skincare problems and issues.”

CDG has introduced the first five products in the skin care line: a Green Tea Exfoliation Scrub, a Triple Antioxidant Serum, a Retinol Plus Smoothing Serum, an Antioxidant Physical Sunscreen with Tint, and a Benzoyl Peroxide Wash.

As a dermatology center that is committed to scientific research and clinical results, the new CDG product line has demonstrated widespread effectiveness in treating various skin issues. The providers at CDG believe in long-term skincare, and in addition to offering the latest cosmetic and medical procedures such as acne treatments, lasers, and injectables, they also work with their patients to develop a skincare regimen that will help their skin stay healthy and youthful. When used consistently and according to the physician’s directions, these products produce results. Every time.

CDG’s new product line ranges from $20 - $84 and is available at CDG’s three Connecticut offices – Norwalk, Stamford, and Milford. The products will be on display at CDG’s March Madness Kick-Off Event March 1st at their Norwalk office, register here.

About Connecticut Dermatology Group

Connecticut Dermatology Group (CDG) is a leader in dermatology services in Connecticut. Since it’s founding in 1964, CDG has provided comprehensive skin care to tens of thousands in Connecticut through its Norwalk, Milford, and Stamford offices. CDG is Fairfield County’s largest physician-directed skincare center providing medical and surgical care, as well as state-of-the-art cosmetic and aesthetician services. CDG has been designated as a national dermatological testing center to conduct clinical trials for new and upcoming medical and cosmetic services. Managing Partner, Dr. Steven A. Kolenik III has been peer nominated as 2017 Top Doctor in Fairfield County by Castle Connolly and a 2017 Top Doctor in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine. Dr. Kolenik III has completed over 20,000 Mohs procedures.