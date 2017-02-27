Senet Receives 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

We are pleased to receive this award in recognition of our efforts to enable IoT applications with market leading LoRaWAN connectivity and complementary communications technologies,” said Dave Kjendal, CTO and Vice President of Engineering at Senet.

Senet, the first and fastest growing North American provider of public, low-power, wide-area networks (LPWANs) for long-range Internet of Things (IoT) applications built on the LoRaWAN protocol, today announced that it’s a recipient of a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for its innovation and high quality of its LPWAN services across large scale, commercial IoT deployments and business cases.

Senet, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, continues to expanded its network coverage, which now includes more than 225 cities and 23 states across the United States, covering a population of nearly 50 million people. In addition to expanding its LoRaWAN across North America, Senet is aggressively executing partnerships with global IoT solution providers, MVNOs and end device manufacturers to solidify a fragmented ecosystem across the IoT market.

“We are pleased to receive this award in recognition of our efforts to enable IoT applications with market leading LoRaWAN connectivity and complementary communications technologies,” said Dave Kjendal, CTO and Vice President of Engineering at Senet. “Senet recognizes that different use cases require different technologies and we pride ourselves on creating a ecosystem of network technology, and solution partners that can meet a wide range of customer demands.”

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Senet with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our distinguished judges, Senet’s LoRaWAN has proven to be among the best IoT communications solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from Senet.”

Senet’s traction in the rapidly growing LoRaWAN market was recently marked by the receipt of two additional industry award wins: the Business Impact Award for the use of its highly-scalable and reliable low-power, wide-area network enabling water utilities to remotely measure and monitor water, wastewater and groundwater systems; and the Connected Home and Building Award given to companies providing innovative solutions to the smart home and building industry.

Senet at Mobile World Congress 2017

Senet will be showcasing its LoRaWAN service provider solutions and at next week’s Mobile World Congress 2017, which is being held February 27 – March 2, 2017 at the Fira Gran Via in the Mobile World Capital Barcelona, Spain. Senet will be exhibiting in the LoRa Alliance™ booth, Hall 8.0, #D3.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance™, is the first and fastest growing public provider in North America of low-power, wide-area networks (LPWANs) with its class-leading LoRa modulation for IoT/M2M applications. LPWANs enable value-driven solutions that can unlock immediate ROI by enabling devices to connect over very long ranges (approximately 15 miles) while delivering very long battery power life (approximately 10 years) for an extremely low total cost of ownership. For applications that require low cost, low power, and long range, the secure Senet network has distinct advantages over cellular, Wi-Fi, and other emerging connectivity technologies for the IoT market. For additional information, visit: http://www.senetco.com.

Media contact:

Stacy Grisinger

Vice President

Elevate Communications

sgrisinger(at)elevatecom.com

Senet contact:

Ken Lynch

Director of MarketingSenet, Inc.

klynch(at)senetco.com

TMC contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 139

sthompson(at)tmcnet.com