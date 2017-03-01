The 10th annual Women’s Private Equity Summit will be held March 8 – 10, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, California. As this major industry conference for senior-level women in private equity and venture capital marks its first decade, the Summit’s influence continues to grow. Conference producer Falk Marques Group expects more than 550 attendees at the 2017 event.

Beth Falk, Summit founder and president of Falk Marques Group, says she’s delighted that the Women’s Private Equity Summit has played a role in helping to elevate the position of women in the alternative investment sectors. “As we mark the Summit’s 10th anniversary, we are mindful of how far women have come, but also how much further we need to go,” Falk says. “The women who attend the Summit are the change-makers who help women succeed and we are honored that our conference is one of the places where change happens.” Falk notes that the Summit is the only conference focused on promoting the success of women leaders — GPs, LPs and advisors to the industry. “Women come to Half Moon Bay year after year for the unmatched networking, fundraising and dealmaking opportunities and to gain access to hard-to-get information.”

Trailblazer Award Recipients 2017

In a highlight of the 2017 Summit, the sixth annual Private Equity Trailblazer Award will be awarded to three women who have not only paved the way for their peers in the industry, but were also the earliest sponsors of the Women’s Private Equity Summit. The 2017 award recipients are: Jill Kitazaki, president, Denning & Company; Robin A. Painter, partner and global head of the Private Investment Funds Group, Proskauer; and Kelly M. Williams, senior advisor, GCM Grosvenor. Kate Mitchell, partner at Scale Venture Partners, will conduct the Trailblazer Award interview.

A “Who’s Who” of Dynamic Speakers

Once again, the Women’s Private Equity Summit has convened a powerhouse group of speakers from the private equity world’s top limited partners and general partners including: Sandra Horbach, managing director and co-head U.S. Buyout Group, The Carlyle Group; Jacqueline Reses, chief executive officer, Square Capital, and chief human resources officer, Square; Amy Chen, chief investment officer, Smithsonian Institution; Kirsten Green, founder and managing director, Forerunner Ventures; Elizabeth M. Hewitt, chief investment officer and senior vice president, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation; Jennifer Mulloy, managing director, TA Associates; Cheryl Potter, partner and head of consumer sector team, Permira; Pamela J. Herbst, managing director and head of AEW direct investment, AEW Capital Management; Jennifer Kerr, managing director and head of funds, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; and Margot Wirth, director of private equity, California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).

New Offerings for the 10th Annual Summit

In honor of the Summit’s 10th year, Falk Marques Group added several new features to the agenda. Attendee-designed and led ‘Unsessions’ provide a uniquely different opportunity for women to network with their peers, while sharing ideas on topics they’re passionate about. The optional Wednesday morning Interactive Forum is titled “Breaking the Private Equity Glass Ceiling: Why Women Investing in Women-Led Firms Is the Answer.” The workshop explores how women are supporting other women either by representing their institution or by investing as a GP or individual in funds as first investor.

Sponsors + Partners — Women’s Private Equity Summit 2017

The 2017 Women’s Private Equity Summit has attracted the greatest number of sponsors and partners in its ten-year history. Falk Marques Group is proud to count among the Summit’s sponsors and partners some of private equity’s top industry advisors and organizations, as well as leading private equity firms: PLATINUM SPONSORS, The Boston Consulting Group, KPMG and Proskauer; GOLD SPONSORS, The Abraaj Group, American Securities, Denning & Company, GCM Grosvenor, KKR, Landmark Partners, Neuberger Berman and Valor Equity Partners; SILVER SPONSORS, Aberdeen Asset Management and Lindsay Goldberg; SPECIALTY SPONSORS, Ipreo Private Capital Markets, M2O Private Fund Advisors, Square 1 Bank, UMB Fund Services, Vista Equity Partners and Voices & Visions Productions; GOLF SPONSORS, Landmark Partners and West Monroe; WINE TASTING TABLE HOSTS, ADP, BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Raymond James, Research Now Group, Top Tier Capital Partners and United Healthcare; EXHIBITORS, Gen II Fund Services, Hamilton Lane, INFRONT (Impact Investing in Frontier Markets), LeverPoint and United Healthcare; EDUCATIONAL PARTNERS, Girls Who Invest, Kauffman Fellows and The Robert Toigo Foundation; SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION, ILPA; COLLABORATIVE PARTNER, NVCA; SUPPORTING ASSOCIATIONS, EMPEA, LAVCA, NAIC and SEO.

For more information, visit http://www.womensprivateequitysummit.com or call +1 781-652-0900. Find the Women’s Private Equity Summit on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/womensPEsummit.

Note to media: The Women’s Private Equity Summit is closed to the press. We would be pleased to facilitate interviews with Summit speakers before or after the conference. Contact Irene Savage at Falk Marques Group at +1 781-652-0900 or irene.savage(at)falkmarquesgroup.com.