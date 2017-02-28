The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), Georgia’s technology incubator, is hosting its first-ever ATDC Venture Showcase roadshow, where 11 of Atlanta’s most innovative, high-growth companies will present to more than 30 San Francisco venture capitalists.

The roadshow will be held Feb. 28 at WeWork Golden Gate in San Francisco, California.

The initiative is part of ATDC’s Investor Connect program, which gives serious venture capitalists — from angel to later-stage investors — opportunities to take a look at highly vetted, market disruptive companies in ATDC’s Signature and Accelerate portfolios, along with other startups from greater Atlanta.

The ATDC Venture Showcase also will feature two keynote speakers: Atlanta’s Rob Frohwein, Kabbage founder and CEO, and Jonathan Ebinger, general partner of BlueRun Ventures.

“This is a highly curated group of West Coast investors, and we want to connect them — in a meaningful and targeted way — to the companies doing dynamic things in their respective markets,” said ATDC Assistant Director Jane McCracken. “Taking these outstanding investment opportunities ‘on the road’ is also designed to give the investors a deeper understanding of the breadth and depth of innovation-led companies being created in Atlanta’s technology ecosystem.”

The companies represent a diversity of industries, ranging from cybersecurity to health management to financial technology to the Internet of Things. Six of the 11 companies scheduled to present are part of ATDC or graduates of its program:

▪ Cypress.io

▪ GROUNDFLOOR

▪ Haste

▪ rented.

▪ Rimidi

▪ Synthio

Other participating companies include Evident, Hirewire, MAXEX, ThingTech, and Volantio.

The ATDC Venture Showcase, which later hopes to target New York and Boston, is co-hosted by Morris, Manning & Martin, Silicon Valley Bank, Venture Atlanta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Aprio.

“If you think about how much progress Atlanta has made in the last five years as a startup ecosystem, we have a lot of talented entrepreneurs here with a lot of big ideas,” said Brian Dally, CEO and co-founder of GROUNDFLOOR, a microlending platform for real estate. “A lot of investors in Silicon Valley could find good deal flow here, but they aren’t as familiar with what’s going on here. So this is an opportunity to represent that deal flow to those investors who will get a sample of what’s here and hopefully realize that this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

About ATDC:

The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), a program of the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the state of Georgia’s technology startup incubator. Founded in 1980 by the Georgia General Assembly which funds it each year, ATDC’s mission is to work with entrepreneurs in Georgia to help them learn, launch, scale, and succeed in the creation of viable, disruptive technology companies. Since its founding, ATDC has grown to become one of the longest running and most successful university-affiliated incubators in the United States, with its graduate startup companies raising nearly $3 billion in investment financing and generating more than $12 billion in revenue in the state of Georgia. For more information, please visit atdc.org.