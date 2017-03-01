C. William Sorrels’ new book, Depression: Don’t Let It Get You Down ($10.99, paperback, 9781498492249; $5.99, eBook, 9781498492256) was written for people who are struggling in and through the dungeon of depression. It contains information from the medical community, personal experience, and The Word of God to show the reader what helped the author through his depression. Depression: Don’t Let It Get You Down helps readers gain a better understanding of depression and understand that there is help, hope, and healing. The reader will come away with a love and respect for God's Word, and an understanding that it is true and trustworthy.

Sorrels says, “As best as I humanly could, I trusted Christ my Savior to guide me through the research and writing of the book, that it would contain exactly what He wanted to be a valuable resource to help depressed patients. This book has the potential to extend a helping hand to depressed patients who are struggling to stay afloat in a sea of despair, and pull them to victory!”

Bill Sorrels and his wife of 47 years, Mary Ann, are natives of Arkansas who now reside in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is a semi-retired pharmacist and she is a retired elementary school teacher. They have two grown children and seven grandchildren. Being a pharmacist of 39 years, Bill is familiar with and has dispensed depression medications and counseled with patients throughout his career. He has experienced three separate episode of depression and can speak to it from those experiences. Bill is a Bible-believing Christian and has read and studied God's Word daily for many, many years.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Depression: Don’t Let It Get You Down through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: C. William Sorrels, PD

Email: cwsmas(at)aol(dot)com