Velociti Inc., a leading provider of technology deployment services, today announced a revolutionary new program that allows fleets and owner-operators to use the return on investment (ROI) from the use of an automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) to pay for a turnkey solution. Partnering with Meritor to retrofit existing trailers with the Meritor Tire Inflation System (MTIS™) by P.S.I., Velociti is offering deferred billing in combination with an extended payment plan that effectively utilizes the savings generated by the tire inflation system to pay for the solution. This turnkey solution offers ATIS hardware, retrofit installation and 24/7 remote monitoring/event reporting via telematics integration.

“Fleets recognize that automatic tire inflation systems provide proven, significant savings,” said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. “In spite of this, most fleets only adopt ATIS on new trailers at the time of purchase. This approach results in fleets missing out on the benefits of ATIS for large portions of their fleet.”

According to Powell, the most common reasons fleets do not retrofit existing trailers with ATIS are budget constraints and concerns that the logistics of installing ATIS is too great a task. Velociti’s new “Instant ROI for ATIS” program addresses those concerns head-on. The approach Velociti takes by deferring billing during the installation portion of the project, plus extending payment terms on the entire package, allows for a fleet-wide ATIS program that provides immediate and sustained savings on fuel, tread wear, maintenance and downtime. Those proceeds pay for the program while continuing to provide ongoing savings across the fleet. Another added value Velociti offers is system health monitoring of the ATIS technology as part of its industry leading VelociCare program, which provides comprehensive support of fleet technology solutions.

Powell commented that Velociti is pleased to be partnering with Meritor for its new program because of the company’s established industry presence and reputation for providing high-quality, sustainable products. “MTIS is a proven tire inflation system and an ideal retrofit solution for fleets looking to increase tire life and fuel economy,” he continued.

MTIS by P.S.I. is an automatic tire inflation system that keeps tires properly inflated and has nearly two decades of proven performance on over five million fleet tires. Unlike equalization systems that merely distribute air from one tire to another, or monitoring systems that simply tell when a tire has lost air pressure, MTIS uses compressed air from the trailer’s air system to inflate any tire that falls below a preset pressure whenever the vehicle is in operation. The system improves tire life and fuel economy by helping to compensate for pressure losses resulting from typical tire punctures and other slow leaks. More importantly, the system increases safety by significantly reducing the risk of tire blowouts and the potentially costly and dangerous consequences. With the addition of the ThermALERT™ wheel-end heat sensing technology option, the system also helps prevent wheel-end failures due to heat build-up.

“MTIS is truly a remarkable product and establishing this program with Velociti allows us to help truck operators take advantage of potential missed opportunities in substantial operational savings,” said Krishna Natarajan, senior director, Steering, Suspension and Drivetrain for Meritor Aftermarket. “The Velociti deferred billing and payment plan makes a once unattainable MTIS retrofit solution now within reach for many transportation companies today.”

Velociti has over 20 years’ experience managing national deployments. Velociti’s highly trained staff builds detailed schedules and mobilizes skilled technicians to capture trailers anywhere in the United States. This level of coordination minimizes fleet downtime while maximizing productivity.

“We know MTIS will save fleets money and we’re extremely proud of the fact that we can provide an easy, affordable solution for fleets to retrofit existing trailers,” said Powell.

About Velociti Inc.

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services, specializing in the installation & service of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products. Velociti’s experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments including transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.

About Meritor.

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,000 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 18 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR.

About Pressure Systems International

Pressure Systems International is the world leader in automatic tire inflation systems and markets and sells its products in North America through Meritor as the Meritor Tire Inflation System by P.S.I. P.S.I. has also opened markets in 40 countries and is currently exporting to China, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. For more information about Pressure Systems International visit their website http://www.psitireinflation.com