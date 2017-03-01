Crossroads Centre Antigua Launches New Website

Crossroads Centre Antigua, an addiction treatment center in Antigua, launched a redesigned website on February 8. The new website features intuitive navigation and stunning imagery of the addiction treatment center’s facility on the coast of the Caribbean. The site boasts a mobile-friendly design for ease of use on all platforms and outlines the center’s therapeutic offerings for people seeking treatment for substance use disorders.

Prior to launching the new website, Crossroads Centre Antigua expanded several of its programs. Primary among these changes under the leadership of Crossroads CEO Denise Bertin-Epp was the extension of program length. Crossroads Antigua formerly offered a 30-day or six-week program, and now clients have the option of staying 90 days or up to six months if extended care is needed. The center also lengthened its intensive family therapy program from four days to five.

Crossroads Centre Antigua now offers an executive track for professionals who need to maintain work responsibilities while receiving treatment, as well as an assessment track. The assessment track is designed for clients who wish to receive an evaluation and recommendation before determining which level of care is best suited to their needs. Also, each program has an added focus on mindfulness, dialectical behavior therapy and acceptance and commitment therapy to complement the Centre’s 12-step philosophy.

Crossroads Centre Antigua was founded by guitar legend Eric Clapton in 1998. Clapton’s vision was to create a treatment center that offered the highest caliber of care while remaining affordable for those who need it. Crossroads Antigua offers a structured, 12-step-based program that allows clients to experience a whole-person approach to wellness and recovery.

To learn more about Crossroads Centre Antigua, please visit crossroadsantigua.org or call (888) 452-0091.