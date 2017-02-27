HT Fuel Center.jpg

Harris Teeter is proud to welcome customers to its Quarterpath Crossing Fuel Center on Friday, March 3, 2017 as the company celebrates its grand opening with a $0.20 off per gallon fuel promotion.

The Fuel Center, which is located in close proximity to the Quarterpath Crossing Harris Teeter, will offer customers $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card, but shoppers are encouraged to fill up during the grand opening when the Center will feature a special $0.20 off per gallon discount March 3-5, 2017.

This location is Harris Teeter’s first fuel center in Virginia. The company operates 15 other fuel centers throughout North and South Carolina.

At each of its Fuel Centers, Harris Teeter strives to provide customers an excellent experience through high-quality products and great customer service.

Fast Facts

Store Address: Quarterpath Crossing Fuel Center, 1530 Quarterpath Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185

Grand Opening Date: Friday, March 3, 2017

Store Hours: Staffed daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.; fuel available for purchase by debit/credit card 24 hours

Square Footage: 240

Fuel Dispensers: Four