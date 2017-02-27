We invite everyone to join us this year to enjoy an inspirational evening of learning, celebrating and giving back to our community.

The Multi-church, non-profit organization ServeOurCity today announced details for the upcoming Good Friday 2017 event, taking place on April 14th at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Starting at 6:00 PM, Good Friday 2017 brings together worship teams and pastors from more than 300 Churches in the greater Austin area. The theme of the event is to celebrate cultural diversity while promoting racial healing for the city and the nation. Seventeen different faith leaders are speaking at the event, and the service culminates with a full concert by multiple Dove Award and Grammy Award winning gospel superstar, Kirk Franklin.

“Now in our 8th year, the Good Friday event is about gathering and giving,” said Randy Phillips, pastor of LifeAustin Church. “Past events have raised more than a million dollars, which we’ve given to well-vetted charities throughout the community, such as the Capitol Area Food Bank, Caritas, AISD 3rd Grade Reading Program, Aids Services of Austin, The Refuge, and Mobile Loaves & Fishes.”

Additional presenters for the evening include: Gaylon Clark of Greater Mount Zion, Matt Carter of The Austin Stone, Tim Hawks of Hill Country Bible, and Rob Koke of Shoreline.

General admission to the event is free. Tickets can be obtained at http://www.GoodFridayATX.com

Donations from attendees will be accepted through both text-give and the event’s app, which will be launched in the coming weeks. Numerous Church sponsors have generously participated to fund the event, and corporate sponsors are also invited to get involved. Information on sponsorship opportunities can be obtained by visiting ServeOurCity.com or contacting John Capezzuti at john@serveourcity.com.

“ServeOurCity is called to feed the hungry, love the lonely and heal the hurting wherever possible,” concludes Gaylon Clark. “We invite everyone to join us this year to enjoy an inspirational evening of learning, celebrating and giving back to our community.”

About ServeOurCity:

ServeOurCity is a multi-church, non-profit organization that gathers and gives. We gather churches together all over Austin every year on Good Friday for a citywide worship experience and giving to local charities. To date, the organization has given more than one million dollars to well vetted non-profit organizations throughout the community. Anyone interested in joining ServeOurCity is invited to call (512) 220-6383, or email info(at)serverourcity.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Jill Warren

Director of Outreach

ServeOurCity

jill(at)servourcity.com