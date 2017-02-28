Colon Cancer Foundation Launches New Campaign – Protect Your Butt

Come Join the World's Largest Booty Shake!! “Our kick-off booty shake event is just the beginning,” said Dr. Thomas Weber, the foundation’s founder.

The Colon Cancer Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to the fight against colorectal cancer, today announced a massive new public awareness campaign called “Protect Your Butt!”

The new campaign will focus on the Colon Cancer Foundation’s commitment to saving lives through colon cancer awareness, prevention, and translational research programs focused on a cure and optimal care for those most affected by this disease. The campaign also will break through all stigmas and fears around colon cancer and screening, and significantly increase awareness of the disease. Over 50,000 Americans die from colon cancer each year making colon cancer the #2 cancer in the USA.

The kickoff event for the Protect Your Butt! Campaign is the “World’s Largest Booty Shake,” scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, in Central Park. The World’s Largest Booty Shake is expected to draw thousands of colon cancer survivors, those passionate about the cause, and more.

“Our kick-off booty shake event is just the beginning,” said Dr. Thomas Weber, the foundation’s founder. “Too many people avoid talking about colon cancer because they are unaware or scared. Our new multifaceted Protect Your Butt! Campaign will reach millions of Americans through large events, social media, email marketing, and television. We are literally going to shake this up, raise money for the cure, and save lives.”

The World’s Largest Booty Shake is sponsored by the Mount Sinai Health System, and partners of the Colon Cancer Foundation, Epigenomics and Bracco. These three leading health providers focus on colon cancer prevention, screening, and research.

“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor for the World’s Largest Booty Shake,” said David Greenwald, MD, Director of Clinical Gastroenterology and Endoscopy at The Mount Sinai Hospital. “Colon cancer is the No. 2 cancer killer in the United States. By raising awareness and encouraging screening, we can save more lives and change this statistic.”

The World’s Largest Booty Shake event starts at noon on Wednesday, March 1, at the Central Park Band Shell, south of Bethesda Terrace between 66th and 72nd streets. Headlining the World’s Largest Booty Shake will be rising R&B star Mark MK and DJ Theo, who will debut the new R&B single: “PYB – Protect Your Butt!” The new single can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, and other services, and part of the proceeds will go towards colon cancer research.

All money raised during the Protect Your Butt! Campaign helps to raise awareness of the nation’s second leading cancer killer and provides funds for colorectal cancer research, education, and prevention programs for the underserved.

For more information about the Colon Cancer Foundation, visit http://www.coloncancerchallenge.org.

# # #

About the Colon Cancer Challenge Foundation

The Colon Cancer Foundation (coloncancerchallenge.org) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization registered in New York state and listed by the Federal IRS as a public charity dedicated to reducing colorectal cancer incidence and death. Its mission includes supporting research into the causes and cures for colorectal cancer, increasing public awareness, educating the public about the importance of early detection and forming strategic partnerships in the fight against colorectal cancer.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is an integrated health system committed to providing distinguished care, conducting transformative research, and advancing biomedical education. Structured around seven hospital campuses and a single medical school, the Health System has an extensive ambulatory network and a range of inpatient and outpatient services—from community-based facilities to tertiary and quaternary care.

The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 12 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is in the “Honor Roll” of best hospitals in America, ranked No. 15 nationally in the 2016-2017 “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report. The Mount Sinai Hospital is also ranked as one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Geriatrics, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, and Ear, Nose & Throat, and is in the top 50 in four other specialties. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 10 nationally for Ophthalmology, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital is ranked in seven out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report in "Best Children's Hospitals."

For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic products across multiple cancer indications with high medical need. Epigenomics' lead product, Epi proColon, is a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epigenomics’ second product, Epi proLung®, is in development as a blood-based test for lung cancer detection.

For more information, visit http://www.epigenomics.com

About Bracco

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is one of the world’s leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions that meet medical needs.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers. The diagnostic imaging portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices and advanced administration systems for contrast imaging products.

For more information, visit: http://imaging.bracco.com/us-en/products-and-solutions/ct-colonography