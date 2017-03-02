Broward nonprofits that sign up for 3dcart's offer of a free website will be given the Professional plan, normally $65.99 per month.

3dcart, the leading all-in-one shopping cart software solution, announced today their new program offering all qualifying Broward County-based nonprofit organizations a free Professional 3dcart website, which can be used to sell anything online.

Since its beginnings in 1997, 3dcart has grown considerably. The company currently provides its full-featured shopping cart software to 15,000 businesses worldwide and has facilitated over 50 billion dollars' worth of transactions. 3dcart is proud of its roots as a small South Florida business, and Broward County has always been its home.

3dcart as a whole is very happy that their success has enabled the company to give back to the community, and it is with this goal in mind that 3dcart is introducing their new Broward County nonprofit program. 3dcart is a leader in online shopping cart software and has developed a powerful platform and tools for successful online sales for any merchant. By offering a free website built with 3dcart's powerful platform to nonprofits based in Broward County, 3dcart seeks to bring new prosperity to the home they love.

For more information about 3dcart's new free eCommerce websites for Broward County nonprofits, visit our Broward nonprofit page. Non-Broward nonprofits can also receive a special discount here: https://www.3dcart.com/non-profit.html

About 3dcart

3dcart (http://www.3dcart.com), located in Tamarac, Florida, is an All-in-One eCommerce solution for retailers to build, promote and grow their online stores. 3dcart's services include the best Technical Support in the industry, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes featuring the latest technology, order management software, blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart supports over 17,000 retailers, is Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.