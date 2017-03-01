Merrimack Valley Federal Credit Union (Lawrence, Mass.) has selected LendingQB’s cloud-based loan origination solution (LOS) to streamline mortgage operations and provide the technological backbone to deliver a superior member experience.

Merrimack Valley FCU chose LendingQB to provide a modern, SaaS-based platform that can automate the mortgage underwriting and closing process. In addition, the platform leverages strong best-of-breed integrations with hundreds of the leading service, including document preparation, compliance, mortgage insurance and title services. This best-of-breed model enables the credit union to select the vendors and services that best fit its specific needs.

“Credit unions are very focused on their members, and institutions like Merrimack Valley need tools that are adaptable to their specific needs and help them meet member expectations,” said Tim Nguyen, president of LendingQB.

Merrimack Valley FCU also uses MeridianLink, LendingQB’s parent company, for account opening. At the same time that the organization selected LendingQB, they also implemented MeridianLink’s LoansPQ consumer lending system, which is integrated with LendingQB and enables Merrimack Valley FCU member service representatives to initiate loan applications for consumer and residential loan products. By using the LoansPQ system, a member can be cross-qualified for all loan product types, with a mortgage application initiated in LoansPQ and then pushed to LendingQB via integration.

In addition to the technology, LendingQB provides Merrimack Valley FCU with the information and service needed to maximize their investment. The company provides a combination of workflow analysis, best practices and training to help the credit union fully adopt and optimize the LendingQB LOS. This Adoptimization provides Merrimack Valley with a strategy to streamline their mortgage workflow, ensure compliance, and continuously improve their lending practices.

About Merrimack Valley Federal Credit Union

For more than half a century, Merrimack Valley Credit Union (Lawrence, Mass.) has been proudly providing the Merimack River valley communities it serves with quality financial products and services. The credit union’s goal is to be here for its members at every stage of their lives for all of their financial needs. For more information, visit http://www.merrimack-valley-fcu.org.

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end mortgage loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization' services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.