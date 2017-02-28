This inclusion in the prestigious Garter Magic Quadrant for Application Services, North America underlines our constant focus on providing comprehensive Oracle led services to our customers.

Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced today it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the “Challengers” quadrant of the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, North America [G00298581] authored by Gartner analysts Kris Doering and Frances Karamouzis.

The Magic Quadrant is “focused on the full life cycle of Oracle application services, spanning project-based implementation and multiyear application management services (AMS). Analysts evaluate service providers for their ability to deliver a comprehensive set of implementation and management services across the Oracle portfolio of products for North America clients.”* This Magic Quadrant evaluated 20 service providers' capabilities to deliver Oracle application implementation and management services in North America.

Commenting on this citation, Sandeep Kishore, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies said, “Application Management Services form the core of any digital transformation initiative. This inclusion in the prestigious Garter Magic Quadrant for Application Services, North America underlines our constant focus on providing comprehensive Oracle led services to our customers. We partner with our customers to enable them to achieve Return on Digital™ by empowering them. This citation underlines their trust in our capabilities.”

Harish Gala, Executive Vice President and Head, Enterprise Application Services, Zensar Technologies said, “We work with our customers to stabilize their core systems, as they get ready to embark on their digital transformation journey. Our customers partner with us for our delivery excellence and knowledge of end to end Transformation and Application modernization capabilities led by Oracle Applications and Tools. Our proprietary tools, accelerators, frameworks and methodologies include ZAFOe hybrid agile implementation methodology and ZUIAT-Zensar Upgrade Impact Analysis tool.”



Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, North America, 13 February, 2017 Kris Doering and Frances Karamouzis.

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zensar (http://www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by strong track-record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; assertion of commitment to client’s success, Zensar ’s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enable its customers to achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help them surpass challenges around running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

