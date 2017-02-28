Examples of ISO or ISO-formatted symbols used in product safety labels and facility safety signs The international standardization of graphical symbols is key to the communication of information in so many aspects of people's daily lives. Past News Releases RSS In Compliance Magazine Features...

Product Safety Label Standards...

New Standardized Arc Flash Symbol...

Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety signs and safety labels, is pleased to announce that its founder and CEO, Geoffrey Peckham, has been confirmed as the chair-elect of the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) Technical Committee 145 (ISO/TC 145).

ISO/TC 145 is one of the most influential standards-writing committees in the world. This committee standardizes the symbols that appear on products and for use in built environments. This includes everything from symbols that indicate controls in cars to the location of baggage claim areas at airports. Most importantly, this is the international committee responsible for the standardization of graphical symbols used on safety signs, where the purpose is to save lives from tragedy.

“I consider it a great honor to serve in this position. I'll do my best to ensure the committee's work is successful in every respect,” says Peckham.

ISO’s Technical Management Board (TMB) officially confirmed Peckham’s nomination to the position of chair-elect in mid-February. According to the succession plan, Peckham will replace Barry Gray as chair of ISO/TC 145 in the beginning of January 2018, after Gray’s term ends. The chair position is a two-year term and allows the potential to serve successive terms, with a maximum 9-year cap.

ISO/TC 145 currently has 19 countries as participating members and 32 countries as observing members.

ISO/TC chairs are responsible for the overall management of the committee, including its sub-committees and working groups. They also play a direct role in the committee's day-to-day work, helping to manage projects effectively and leading the committee in reaching consensus.

Peckham’s selection criteria was based on his sector knowledge, leadership skills, and relevant experience. His ability to “lead and inspire delegates and experts from the sector towards consensus,” and to “develop solutions through innovative and creative thinking in a consensus environment” were cited by ISO’s TMB during the voting process. In addition, the Board cited Peckham’s “professional experience with previous experience of chairmanship” as a factor in confirming his selection by the British Standards Institute for the committee’s highest leadership position.

Clarion has represented the United States as a member of ISO/TC 145 for twenty years, and Peckham currently serves as chairman of both the ANSI Z535 Committee for Safety Signs and Colors and of ANSI’s U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) to ISO/TC 145.

“The international standardization of graphical symbols is key to the communication of information in so many aspects of people's daily lives. To a large degree, I believe we all take it for granted that this global language of visual symbols is something that just exists,” says Peckham. “The fact that this is the case is, itself, a tribute to the last two decades of hard work on the part of ISO/TC 145’s experts and administrators. I look forward to continuing and building on this legacy.”

On top of its ANSI and ISO standards committees work, Clarion has actively participated in leadership roles in standards-related initiatives headed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), the Association of Aquatic Professionals, and the Laser Institute of America.

Clarion offers a variety of online resources to share its safety sign and label standards expertise, available through its comprehensive Learning Center. This includes a video library focusing on topics related to product safety, workplace safety, water safety, risk reduction, the legal implications of warnings, and standards-related issues. Its video, “The Case for the Standardization of Graphical Symbols,” describes how ISO is creating a global language for safety.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. Founded in 1990, the company continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. Clarion is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

ABOUT ISO

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 161 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. The formation of ISO/TC 145 dates back to 1970. The standards body has three subcommittees: Public Information Symbols (SC1), Safety (SC2), and Equipment and Control Symbols (SC3). To learn more, visit http://www.iso.org.