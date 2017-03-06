We are proud of Slobodan’s achievements to advance the understanding of these essential analytical tools to meet a diverse array of pharmaceutical applications.”

The Coblentz Society has recognized Dr. Slobodan Sasic with the 2017 Williams-Wright Award for his significant contributions to vibrational spectroscopy. Dr. Sasic will receive this recognition at the Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy (PITTCON) on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

In his current role as Senior Research Investigator at SSCI, AMRI’s Center of Excellence for Solid State Chemistry, Dr. Sasic is applying vibrational spectroscopy, chemical imaging, X-ray powder diffraction, and chemometrics for analysis and development of validated methods for pharmaceutical solid forms.

“This award annually recognizes spectroscopists who have made significant impact to industry,” commented David A. Engers, PhD, Senior Director and Site Head at SSCI. “As the industry leader in solid state and analytical chemistry services, we are proud of Slobodan’s achievements to advance the understanding of these essential analytical tools to meet a diverse array of pharmaceutical applications.”

Dr. Sasic obtained his doctorate from the University of Belgrade in Serbia. His post-doctoral roles included Kwansei-Gakuin University (Japan) in various applications of vibrational spectroscopy, chemometrics, 2D correlation spectroscopy, and surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on a method for non-invasive analysis of glucose based on Raman spectroscopy and multivariate calibration. Before joining SSCI, he worked at Pfizer, Inc. and later Vertex Pharmaceuticals specializing in vibrational spectroscopy-based chemical imaging of pharmaceuticals, and using NIR spectroscopy for in-process monitoring of pharmaceutical materials.

