HamiltonBuhl, a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative electronics and presentation equipment, today announced that NoiseOff™ is now available for purchase.

Crowds, transportation systems, trains, trucks, cars, planes, sirens, horns, music performances, machines and construction - all give rise to noise pollution. Noise pollution goes as far back as Ancient Rome. Not only does noise pollution affect hearing health, it has impact on behavior. This is where NoiseOff™ from HamiltonBuhl comes in.

This elegant, intelligent and simple solution - developed by scientists and backed by audiologists - is a unique device with no electronics or batteries that uses patented technology to buffer out loud, harmful and distracting sounds, while still allowing speech to be heard at safe levels and without distortion. Beyond protecting hearing, NoiseOff™ creates a peaceful environment, reducing stress level and helping increase concentration and focus.

Ideal even in situations where noise comes and goes, NoiseOff™ enables strain-free conversations in noisy environments without the need to remove the unit to hear. “In this day and age, distracting and loud noises are everywhere from urban streets to open floor offices and overcrowded classrooms. Turning down the noise and blocking out the hustle and bustle can help create the ideal environment to focus on working, studying, reading a book, or simply relaxing,” says Shelly Goldstein. “Just slip on NoiseOff™ and, read in peace, travel in peace, relax in peace.”

Designed to provide superior noise buffering against distracting and harmful noises in style and comfort, NoiseOff™ key features include:



Noise Reduction Rating 26dB

Delivers uniform sound reduction – no blocking or distorting sounds

Hear conversations and other important sounds in noisy environments

University-developed, patented technology – no batteries or electronics

Hygienic - nothing goes in the ear, or traps heat around the ear.

Foam ear cuffs impervious to bacteria or mold

Independently tested and reviewed

Adjustable headband to fit comfortably and perfectly to achieve optimal noise reduction.

Compact, fold to fit in pocket

Lightweights – less than 2 ounces

3 stylish colors – black, blue or green.

Pricing and Availability

NoiseOff is currently available in three colors ‒ black, blue or green ‒ with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $19.99. It can be purchased, through HamiltonBuhl’s educational dealer network or at http://www.HamiltonBuhl.com.

About HamiltonBuhl

HamiltonBuhl (http://www.HamiltonBuhl.com) is the most recognized brand in AV equipment and electronics for education. From its humble beginnings in 1933 as Hamilton Electronics, to the 2011 merger with Buhl Industries, HamiltonBuhl has grown as an innovator delivering quality, durability and reliability. Always at the forefront, keeping a finger on the pulse of latest innovations, HamiltonBuhl products help facilitate and accelerate the learning process for students of all ages.