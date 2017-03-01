Plocky’s® Fine Snacks, the maker of America’s tastiest new healthy snack food, PrOTATO Crisps, announced today that their new PrOTATO Crisps were selected as one of the TOP-TEN INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS at The 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. Plocky’s Fine Snacks is recognized as an industry leader in the United States for developing innovative “Healthy Snack” alternatives for today’s health-conscious consumers.

PrOTATO CRISPS are a new, on-trend snack product that provides consumers of all ages with a “Healthy Snack” alternative. PrOTATO Crisps are a great vegetarian source of protein that provides 7 grams of organic plant protein per serving. PrOTATO Crisps are Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, MSG Free, and Kosher Certified.

PrOTATO Crisps were selected for this honor from over 80,000 products exhibited during The 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show.

Today, more than ever, consumers are accelerating the demand for plant-based foods that can provide them with healthier snack options that reduces calories, cholesterol, and saturated fats, while maintaining a tasty and delicious flavor profile.

“Bland and boring don’t cut it anymore,” said Paul Cipolla founder of Plocky’s Fine Snacks. “We are seeing an all-out quest for healthy snacking options that taste great and that consumers can embrace. Our PrOTATO Crisps not only fulfill that quest, but also deliver on product innovation that is sorely missing in the snack food category.”

Plocky’s Fine Snacks is owned by Paul Cipolla, who was inducted into the Specialty Food Hall of Fame at The 2016 Summer Fancy Food Show. Paul was inducted for his impact and many accomplishments, contributions, innovations, and successes within the specialty food industry.

PrOTATO Crisps come in the following three delicious flavors:

Original with Himalayan Pink Salt - This specialty salt comes from ancient sea beds within the Himalayan Mountains in Pakistan. With hues of pink, red, and white, these vibrant colors are a sign of the salt’s rich and varying mineral content.

Spicy Honey BBQ - The sweetness from the honey balances the spicy heat of the barbeque sauce for a flavor profile you’re sure to enjoy.

Peppercorn Ranch - The bold peppercorns mix superbly with the cool and savory ranch seasoning for an outstanding flavor experience that will keep you coming back for more.

“We believe the snack category lacks in providing consumers with healthy product options that also taste great. We want to give health-conscious consumers the ability to make better choices in their snacking habits, while also providing a great tasting product,” Cipolla stated.

About Plocky’s Fine Snacks

Founded in 1988, Plocky’s® Fine Snacks is a family-owned business located in Hinsdale, IL. Plocky’s Fine Snacks is recognized as an industry leader in the United States for developing innovative “Healthy Snack” alternatives for today’s health-conscious consumers. Plocky’s offers a variety of snack products that consist of Tortilla Chips, Hummus Chips, and its new line of PrOTATO Crisps. The Tortilla Chips are available in the following five delicious flavors: Three Grain, Gluten-Free Black Beans ‘N Rice, Gluten-Free Red Beans ‘N Rice, Sweet Chipotle, and Aged White Cheddar. Plocky’s Gluten-Free Hummus Chips made with Olive Oil are available in the following five scrumptious flavors: Original with Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper, Greek Lemon Herb, and Honey Caramelized Onion. Plocky’s new Gluten-Free PrOTATO Crisps are available in the following three tasty flavors: Original with Himalayan Pink Salt, Spicy Honey BBQ, and Peppercorn Ranch. Plocky’s Fine Snacks are available nationwide and internationally in Chain Supermarkets, Independent Supermarkets, Gourmet Food Stores, Club Stores, and Convenience Stores. For more information, contact Diane Cipolla at 630.323.8888 or e-mail her at info(at)plockys(dot)com.