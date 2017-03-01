Payza Integrates with Boleto for Local Payments in Brazil

Support for Boleto and the Brazilian Real is just the beginning of our plans to bring the convenience of full-service e-commerce support to the people of Brazil

Payza, a global payment platform, is pleased to announce their integration with Boleto Bancário, the most popular solution for invoice payments in Brazil. Working with a local partner in Brazil, Payza has introduced Boleto as a funding option for Brazilian consumers. Payza also announced today it has added support for the Brazilian Real, allowing users in Brazil to hold e-wallet balances in their local currency.

Boleto Bancário, commonly referred to as Boleto, is a national payment method allows Brazilians to transfer funds online instantly, securely and affordably, accounts for 23% of all online payments in Brazil. Payza's new service “Add Funds by Boleto” allows consumers in Brazil to load their e-wallet with the popular local online payment method and use those funds to make purchases or send money online via Payza.

"Support for Boleto and the Brazilian Real is just the beginning of our plans to bring the convenience of full-service e-commerce support to the people of Brazil," said Firoz Patel, Payza’s global executive vice president. "In our continued work with our local partners in Brazil, and throughout South America, we are proud to invest further in the local digital economy and to bring greater financial access to all people."

A Boleto Bancário is a financial document, like an invoice, that enables a specified amount to be transfers within a defined time period. Regulated by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABANK), Boleto has been designed to be a secure and inclusive payment method for e-commerce transactions.

Brazilian businesses only need a Brazilian bank account and an account with Boleto to integrate with their e-commerce solution. For foreign merchants selling into Brazil, a third-party such as Payza can be used to accept payments that originate in Boleto without the need for a local Brazilian bank account.

To learn more about the new funding option, including step-by-step instructions on how to use it, visit the Payza Blog: Oi Brazil! Add Funds to Your Payza Account with Boleto and Make Transactions in Brazilian Real - https://blog.payza.com/payza-updates/how-to-use-payza/oi-brazil-add-funds-payza-account-boleto-transactions-brazilian-real

About Payza

Payza is an award-winning online payments technology platform used by licensed entities around the world. Payza’s highly secure platform provides businesses and consumers with convenient and flexible solutions for sending and receiving payments worldwide. The company offers access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services. With millions of members, Payza offers its services around the world in 21 currencies, and is proud to provide its merchants around the globe with a complete solution for accepting payments and managing their businesses.

More information is available about Payza on its website (http://www.payza.com), Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/payzaglobal), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/payzaofficial) and the company’s blog (http://blog.payza.com/).

Payza is a registered trademark of UK-based MH Pillars Ltd.