Rentex Audio Visual & Computer Rentals is pleased to announce that it has added two popular laser projectors, the Panasonic PT-RZ970 and PT-RZ770, to its already extensive line of projector rental equipment. The two Panasonic laser projectors deliver many significant advantages over traditional lamp projectors, including improved image quality, a much longer maintenance cycle, and increased flexibility. The robust features of the Panasonic PT-RZ970 and RZ770 have made them standouts in the emerging laser projector field. Rentex Director of Sales, Rob Garvey, said this about the company’s new offering,

“We’re always expanding our inventory to include the latest equipment, and both these Panasonic laser projectors are welcome additions. They’re versatile, durable, and they produce an absolutely stunning image quality. In addition, they’ve been very well received throughout the AV production community, which means a short learning curve for many of our customers. We’re very excited to offer them.”

The Panasonic PT-RZ770 is a highly versatile 7,200 lumen projector that can deliver an increased picture quality and a vastly extended maintenance lifecycle to a variety of different application scenarios, while the PT-RZ970 is a 10,000 lumen projector that is designed to thrive in high-end projection scenarios, like those for theatre and staging. Both the PT-RZ770 and PT-RZ970 allow continuous operation for 20,000 hours in standard projection mode and up to 87,000 hours in long-life mode, many times longer than traditional lamp projectors. Mr. Garvey continued,

“These Panasonic projectors can be rotated 360 degrees, meaning a nearly endless number of mounting configuration. That’s a huge benefit to our clients who want to do complex image mapping or blend multiple projections. Until recently, laser projectors have been either too bulky or a little too expensive to be viable as mainstream options, but the Panasonic PT-RZ770 and RZ970 have helped to change that.”

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, the projectors offer a number of other features and advantages. This includes a dynamic light control technology that modulates laser power output to ensure a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, even when interchanging bright and dark scenes, and a fail-safe redundancy circuit that minimizes the loss of brightness and color uniformity if a laser diode fails, which makes them well-suited for mission critical applications.

Panasonic PT-RZ970 – 10,000 lumens 1-Chip DLP Laser Projector

Panasonic PT-RZ770 – 7,200 lumens 1-Chip DLP Laser Projector

