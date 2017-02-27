Kristine J. Feher, a Labor & Employment Shareholder in the New Jersey office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is the recipient of the 2017 Client Choice Award for the Employment & Benefits category in New Jersey. Firmwide, eight attorneys were selected for Client Choice Awards.

Feher represents employers in virtually all aspects of employment law, from compliance and training to defending lawsuits alleging employment discrimination, wrongful discharge, breach of contract, ERISA violations and related tort actions, as well as class actions alleging overtime violations and other claims. She is a Litigation Counsel of America Fellow, has been listed in The Legal 500 United States from 2013-2016, Chambers USA Guide from 2011-2016, and is rated AV® Preeminent™ 5.0 out of 5. Feher was also recently listed among the New Jersey Law Journal’s 2016 “Top Women in Law.”

For this award series, corporate counsel exclusively nominates attorneys. According to Client Choice’s website, clients are asked to rate individual lawyers and law firms on the following criteria: quality of legal advice, commercial awareness, industry knowledge, strategic thinking, billing transparency, tailored fee structures, value for money, responsiveness, effective communication, clarity of documentation, sharing of expertise, appropriate staffing, project management, use of technology, loyalty, and ethics.

This year, Client Choice, which partners with International Law Office and Lexology, received 2,500 nominations. The 2017 Client Choice Awards were presented at a dinner in London on Feb. 2, 2017.

About Greenberg Traurig — New Jersey

Greenberg Traurig’s New Jersey office has grown to more than 70 attorneys since its founding in 2002. The office’s experienced litigators provide advice and representation in virtually every area of litigation, including class actions, complex commercial and construction cases and white collar criminal defense. The corporate and financial services attorneys, whose clients include numerous major commercial banks and finance companies in the New York/New Jersey area, handle a wide variety of matters, including sophisticated loan transactions and workouts, mergers and acquisitions, and business reorganizations and restructurings. Greenberg Traurig’s New Jersey office also has a robust IP and patent prosecution practice. Other areas of practice include labor and employment, real estate, immigration, franchise law, tax, trusts and estates, and energy and infrastructure.

About Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.