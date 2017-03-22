SourceMedia has quietly built a powerful marketing technology platform that, through Intelligent Data, we are applying to solve client challenges and accelerate client business performance.

SourceMedia-- a diversified digital B2B media company serving senior decision-makers in finance, technology and healthcare, today unveiled the first of a series of major product developments slated to launch this year: an advanced set of data targeting solutions; and SourceCode>, a strategic team that consults with clients to solve complex marketing challenges using SourceMedia’s intelligent data, analytics and insights.

The launch of these data-driven solutions, along with the introduction of the SourceCode> strategic communications team, comes as SourceMedia accelerates the expansion of its digital and technology marketing capabilities backed by an advanced data science and machine learning utility known as a Customer Data Platform (CDP).

SourceCode>, taps directly into SourceMedia proprietary, first-party, audience data and subject matter expertise to engineer integrated marketing solutions that effectively connect clients with their target market, in order to deliver business results.

The four advanced data targeting solutions announced today are:



SourceSelect: A leading-edge, account-based marketing solution that engages and qualifies intent-based audience segments through BrandGen activities leveraging intelligent data, content, banner, native and social strategies.

SourceBoost: A first-party audience extension solution that targets its powerful user with ad creative beyond the SourceMedia network - with zero waste.

SourceCore: A first-party audience segmentation solution that targets intent-based audience segments on our owned and operated sites.

SourceDirect: A programmatic-direct solution that allows advertisers to import their own data segments to SourceMedia audiences on our owned and operated sites.

“Today, through its communities, both online and offline, SourceMedia collects over 3.5 trillion data points annually, and that number continues to grow,” said Matthew Yorke, media and marketing industry veteran and SourceMedia’s newly recruited CMO. “SourceMedia has quietly built a powerful marketing technology platform that, through Intelligent Data, we are applying to solve client challenges and accelerate client business performance.”

The SourceMedia CDP analyzes verified first-party data that has been reinforced with relevant third-party data, reconciling it against every user touchpoint and across multiple databases. The result is a Single Source ID that enables direct insight into each user’s content consumption patterns and behaviors. This allows SourceMedia to provide unparalleled personalization and targeting to decision-makers and influencers in key audience segments -- at every stage of the purchasing path.

“Our greatest asset is our audience and the more we know, the more value we create,” said AnnMarie Wills, VP of Audience and Data. “The data management technology category is changing rapidly. SourceMedia is ahead of the curve with our investments in this emerging technology and in the resources necessary to squeeze out every bit of value.”

Audience insights enable SourceCode> to deliver integrated solutions that inform clients’ content strategy with better and more engaging assets in multiple media; drive qualified leads further down the sales funnel and closer to point of sale; and move the needle on brand favorability and awareness.

SourceMedia’s integrated approach to digital marketing helps marketers gain deeper insights into the company’s growing qualified audience base and effectively target key organizations and individuals based on purchase intent.

ABOUT SOURCEMEDIA

SourceMedia, an Observer Capital company, is a business-to-business digital marketing services, subscription information, and event company serving senior-level professionals in the financial, technology and healthcare sectors. Brands include American Banker, PaymentsSource, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, Accounting Today, Mergers & Acquisitions, National Mortgage News, Employee Benefit News and Health Data Management.